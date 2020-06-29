Arizona exceeds single-day high with 3,858 coronavirus cases: reports

Arizona health officials announced 3,858 additional coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far, according to the Associated Press.

There were 9 additional deaths, the Arizona Department of Health Services noted. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 73,908, with 1,588 deaths.

Arizona’s rate of cases is approximately 1,028 per 100,000 people, and the rate of fatalities is about 22 for every 100,000 people. Data from the state notes there have been 674,420 coronavirus tests so far, but due to so many untested people, the number of infections is likely far higher than listed.

As of 2019, Arizona had a population of about 7.3 million people.

Hospitals like Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa and Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix are among the Arizona hospitals activating surge plans to increase capacity to treat the spiking numbers of COVID-19 patients.

At a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said the virus is widespread across all counties in the state.

“The rate of the spread of this virus is unacceptable and it’s time for us to step up our actions and our personal responsibilities regarding this virus,” Ducey said.

Ducey urged Arizonans to wear face masks, socially distance and wash hands to slow the spread and reduce the risk of transmission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.