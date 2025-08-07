Ancient ‘Viking diet’ makes a comeback: Here's what to know before you try it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Vikings may be best known for raiding and sailing, but now their eating habits are also drawing attention.

The "Viking diet" — sometimes called the "Nordic diet" — is rooted in what Norse people ate from the 8th to 11th centuries, and it’s currently having a modern revival.

Does this ancient way of eating deserve a place in your meal plan?

Registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus, based in New Jersey, spoke with Fox News Digital about the details of the diet, its benefits and caveats, and smart ways to implement it.

What did the Vikings eat?

"[The Vikings] were limited to the foods available to them at the time," Harris-Pincus said. "Their diet focused on clean, sustainable foods, which is why we are discussing its health benefits today."

The Viking (or Nordic) diet mirrors today's popular wellness plans, according to the dietitian. "Similar to the Mediterranean diet … it’s based on whole foods," she said.

Ultraprocessed foods have been making headlines, with some reports stating that Americans get over half their calories from lower-quality, unhealthy food groups.

Fiber-rich carbs like fruit, veggies, legumes, nuts and whole grains "support gut health and help to prevent lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers."

"It’s not important, wise or practical to follow the Viking diet exactly in our current food environment."

Harris-Pincus shared some of the staples of the Viking diet, listed below.

Vegetables: onions, garlic, leeks, cabbage, carrots, turnips, parsnips

Nuts: walnuts, hazelnuts

Fruit: raspberries, bilberries, plums, wild apples

Meat: from cattle, pigs, sheep, ducks, hens and even horses or geese

Seafood: herring, salmon, mackerel, plus whale and seal meat

Grains: rye, barley, oats, millet, buckwheat

Dairy: milk, butter, cheese

Eggs, plus salt and spices for preserving food

Beer and mead (a honey-based fermented drink) were also common, sometimes even consumed by children due to lack of clean water.

Potential downsides

Despite its natural, unprocessed appeal, the Viking diet could have some nutritional downsides.

"This diet contains a significant amount of meat and animal fat compared to the Mediterranean diet," Harris-Pincus warned.

"While the high fat content helped Vikings survive cold winters, the excessive amount of saturated fat is a cardiovascular risk."

The preserved nature of Viking-era food also meant high sodium, which is another heart health concern. Plus, the beer-heavy lifestyle doesn't align with healthy lifestyles.

Tips to eat like a Viking

To make the most of a modern-day Viking diet, Harris-Pincus suggests skipping the mead while stealing some of the smarter habits.

"Anyone can include more whole foods, especially fiber-rich carbs, while limiting highly processed foods high in sugar, fat and sodium," she said.

Something as simple as cooking more at home and focusing on quality ingredients could have positive effects, according to the expert.

"However, cooking at home with whole-food ingredients high in protein and fiber is always a good idea."