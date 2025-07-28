The watermelon diet has gone viral — here's what experts say about the weight-loss trend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Watermelon for weight loss is a new trend that’s taking off on TikTok.

The watermelon diet is billed as a weight-loss and detox method that is attempted for several days in a row – some people commit to it for three, five or even seven days.

On TikTok, multiple creators have documented their experiences with this technique, marking several pounds of weight loss at the end of their "fast."

While watermelon is great for hydration and can be a healthy snack option, some warn that limiting the body to low-calorie fruit can pose risks.

Dr. Mark Hyman, a Texas-based physician and co-founder at Function Health, commented on this trend in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"The watermelon diet is the latest in a long line of trendy quick fixes — and while watermelon is a delicious and hydrating fruit, turning it into the centerpiece of a restrictive diet is not only unsustainable, but it can actually backfire on your health," he warned.

While watermelon can be a great addition to a diverse and nutrient-dense diet, eating only that fruit for days at a time can "become a problem," as it lacks balanced, necessary nutrients, according to the doctor.

"There is no one-size-fits-all diet or advice, especially not when it’s driven by social media algorithms instead of actual science," Hyman said.

"Watermelon is mostly water and sugar, which means you’re missing out on critical nutrients like protein, healthy fats and fiber that your body needs to function," he went on. "It may lead to temporary weight loss, but it’s not fat loss — it’s water and muscle."

The goal in losing weight shouldn’t be about a "quick drop on the scale," Hyman said, but a focus on lifestyle changes for a longer, healthier life.

As the human body is designed to detox on its own, Hyman noted that eating "real food" will offer the right kind of support for weight loss and overall wellness.

"Whole vegetables, clean protein, healthy fats and plenty of fiber," he listed. "Add in quality sleep, stress management and movement, and you’ve got a sustainable plan for lifelong health, not just short-term weight loss based on trendy internet fads."

Hyman added that social media is a "powerful tool," but can be a "double-edged sword" when it comes to health.

"What’s popular online isn’t always what’s right for your body," he said. "Health is personal, and your body isn’t an experiment. I encourage people to be curious, but also cautious."

Los Angeles-based dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein noted in an interview with Fox News Digital that the water, l-citrulline and potassium found in watermelon could help detox the body.

"Just one cup of diced watermelon contains about half a cup of water," she said. "From what I’ve seen on TikTok, people doing a ‘watermelon detox’ often consume 12 to 14 cups a day or more, which means they’re taking in the equivalent of six to seven cups of water just from the fruit alone."

This amount of hydration can help stimulate bowel movements and urination, the body's "natural detoxification pathways."

L- citruline, an amino acid found in the rind and flesh of watermelon, eventually converts to nitric oxide production, which Muhlstein said is essential for blood flow, circulation and lymphatic drainage.

"That's why athletes sometimes like to consume watermelon to help boost muscle recovery, and why watermelon may help reduce puffiness and bloat," she added.

Watermelon is also high in potassium, which helps to flush out excess sodium through urine and reduce water retention, the expert said.

For someone coming off of a high-salt diet of fast food and processed snacks, the watermelon diet could trigger a "strong de-bloating."

"However, they need to be careful that their sodium levels don’t drop too low," Muhlstein cautioned. She recommends adding a sprinkle of good mineral salt to watermelon, "especially if they feel weak, tired or dizzy."

Despite the fruit's detoxifying effects, Muhlstein agrees that a strict watermelon diet is not recommended.

Eating only watermelon can cause muscle loss within the first 24 to 72 hours, as the fruit contains "almost no protein."

"Your body will eventually start pulling essential amino acids from your muscle tissue to support your organ functions and systems," she said.

"Watermelon is very high in potassium but very low in sodium, which can lead to an electrolyte imbalance and potential headaches and dizziness."

As watermelon is mostly sugar and water, this can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, negatively impacting mood, focus and sleep.

The nutritionist instead recommends eating watermelon as part of a balanced diet, which can include a cup or two of the fruit with a healthy meal.