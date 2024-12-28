‘Alcohol gene’ could predict how cocktails may affect you — and there’s a test for it

Feel like you "can’t handle your alcohol" — or do you experience nausea, facial flushing or a racing heart after enjoying even small amounts of your favorite cocktail?

These could be signs that you have an inherited intolerance to alcohol — and a mutated gene could be the culprit, according to Cleveland Clinic.

This gene mutation hampers the body’s ability to produce an enzyme that helps break down alcohol and eliminate its byproducts from the body, health experts said.

DRINKING ALCOHOL IS LINKED TO SIX TYPES OF CANCER, EXPERTS SAY

Testing for alcohol intolerance

An at-home DNA test could detect whether you have the mutation causing this alcohol adversity.

The test looks for mutations in the ADH and ALDH genes, which affect metabolism, according to several laboratory company websites that produce the testing kits.

The testing kit, which costs approximately $150, involves swabbing the cheek and mailing the sample back to a laboratory company to see if the gene mutations are present.

Results typically come in less than two weeks, according to several of the testing companies’ websites.

ALCOHOL DEATHS HAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED IN RECENT YEARS, ESPECIALLY AMONG WOMEN

"A simple mouth swab is all we need to find out whether you have inherited DNA changes that affect your ability to metabolize alcohol and may increase your risk of serious health complications," Genex Diagnostics, a Seattle-based company that specializes in DNA testing, stated on its website.

Dr. Frances Lee — a hepatologist (liver doctor) who specializes in alcohol-related liver disease at Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York City — is not affiliated with any of the lab companies, but commented to Fox News Digital about these testing kits.

"The genes in question are ADH1B, ADH1C and ALDH2," Lee told Fox News Digital.

The ADH1B and ADH1C genes help break down ethanol (alcohol) into the chemical acetaldehyde, he said. The ALDH2 gene then helps to oxidize acetaldehyde into acetic acid.

"Mutation or not, I urge anyone wanting to consume alcohol to consider both the quality and quantity of their drinks."

"This is an important step in the metabolism of ethanol, because acetaldehyde is toxic and inflammatory to cells," Lee said.

"Variations in the ALDH2 gene can cause acetaldehyde dehydrogenase to work at a slower rate, leading to a buildup of acetaldehyde levels in the body."

Acetaldehyde is also linked to some of the unpleasant symptoms of alcohol intoxication, such as headaches, flushing, hives and nausea, according to Lee.

This type of genetic test may provide an individual with at least a partial explanation for their alcohol intolerance, Lee told Fox News Digital.

Potential drawbacks of genetic testing

All genetic tests should be approached with caution, as they can sometimes lead to more questions than answers, according to Lee.

Other health experts told Fox News Digital that there are pros and cons to this type of genetic testing.

DRINKING ALCOHOL WEEKLY COULD BE CONNECTED TO 61 DIFFERENT DISEASES, STUDY FINDS

"I can envision a case where this test may encourage one to drink less if a previously unknown heterozygosity in ALDH2 is revealed," Lee of Mount Sinai told Fox News Digital. "If that occurs, I would consider this test to have a beneficial outcome."

There is the possibility, however, that the test may not reveal any genetic variation, which could be interpreted as a license to drink even more.

"This would be an example of a harmful outcome," Lee said.

While the DNA test can confirm that someone has the defective gene that makes them more susceptible to the effects of alcohol at lower doses, "it should not be used to encourage others that they can drink more [alcohol] without repercussions," Dr. Fred Davis, associate chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Health on Long Island, New York, told Fox News Digital.

Tips for responsible drinking

For those who want to enjoy an occasional cocktail, Makenzi Mollitor, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, has some advice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you’re someone who feels like their body is screaming at them even after one drink, then abstaining from alcohol may be best for you," she said to Fox News Digital. "However, alcohol-DNA mutation or not, I urge anyone wanting to consume alcohol to consider both the quality and quantity of their drinks."

Mollitor recommends choosing a quality alcohol, such as orange wine or other naturally fermented, low-sugar wines high in beneficial polyphenols with anti-inflammatory properties.

Spirits that have a higher alcohol concentration, such as vodka, whiskey and rum, could exacerbate symptoms, the dietitian cautioned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"No matter what it is you choose to consume, try capping your alcohol intake to the recommended one drink a day for women and two drinks per day for men," Mollitor advised.

Alcohol-related liver disease is the leading cause of liver transplants in the United States, Lee told Fox News Digital.

An expert advises capping your alcohol intake to the recommended one drink a day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Efforts to reduce risk and prevent alcohol-related morbidity and mortality are "tantamount to improving population and individual health," according to the liver transplant specialist.

"For people who are concerned about developing liver disease as a consequence of drinking alcohol, talking to a liver specialist should be the first step," Lee advised.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Fox News Digital reached out to several laboratory companies that sell the DNA test kits for further comment but has not heard back.