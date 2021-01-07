Wine, spirits can now be sold in new sizes in US

Cheers to that.

Wine and spirits can officially be produced and packaged in new sizes in the U.S., after the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) gave the green light to seven new standards of fill for the Federal Register.

The Department of the Treasury bureau announced the update last week, revealing that wine can now be shipped and sold in 200 mL, 250 mL and 355 mL containers, while 700 mL, 720 mL, 900 mL and 1.8 L bottle sizes have been added for distilled spirits.

"These new container sizes will provide bottlers with flexibility by allowing the use of the added container sizes, and will facilitate the movement of goods in domestic and international commerce, while also providing consumers broader purchasing options," the TTB said in a statement. The new rules took effect on Dec. 29 after they were published in the register.

Interestingly enough, the TTB originally thought of eliminating the standards of fill for wine and distilled spirits altogether, according to the full report. However, the bureau said it will not be adopting the policy at this time, citing a wish to avoid "consumer confusion."

Ready or not, alcohol consumption has surged across America during the coronavirus pandemic, especially "heavy drinking" among women, a recent report from the RAND Corporation claimed.

Almost immediately after the pandemic was declared a national emergency in mid-March, millions of Americans flew to the liquor store to stock up. Sales of alcoholic beverages in the U.S. rose 55% in the week ending March 21, Nielsen reported.

