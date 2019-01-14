Waffle House employees seen pouring salt, ketchup on intoxicated customer had posted similar videos online, woman claims

Two employees at a Georgia Waffle House have been fired after footage of their less-than-hospitable antics was posted to Instagram last week. And now, the victim's fiancee says she believes the same employees may be responsible for similar videos she claims to have seen online.

The employees, who were working at a location in Lithonia, Ga., had filmed themselves placing food on the neck of a passed-out customer who had reportedly entered the restaurant in early January while highly intoxicated and aiming to sober up, WSB-TV reported.

PICS: WAFFLE HOUSE DINER COOKS OWN FOOD AFTER ARRIVING TO FIND EMPLOYEES ASLEEP

Footage originally shared to Instagram by one of the employees — although no longer publicly available — showed the unconscious customer with his head on the counter. One employee then placed salt, a slice of cheese, and a squirt of ketchup on the back of his head, while another propped the customer up in his seat and moved his arms like a puppet.

WSB-TV further reported that once the unidentified man woke up, he ordered food, paid and walked home.

WATCH: MAN FALLS THROUGH WAFFLE HOUSE CEILING, FIGHTS DINERS ON WAY OUT OF RESTAURANT

The customer and his fiancée later became aware of the employees' actions after seeing the footage online. The man’s fiancée, who wished to remain anonymous, further claimed that the Instagram account which hosted the video also featured several others showing patrons presumably being taken advantage of.

"Half of the people who are on his page probably don't even know they're being exposed at the moment," she told WSB-TV.

The diner had filed a police report with the DeKalb County Police, though he has not pressed charges, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Waffle House, meanwhile, has confirmed the firing of the two employees seen in the video.

“We have been in contact with the customer and have apologized,” Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner confirmed to Fox News. “When we learned of this event, we launched an investigation, and have terminated the employees involved. Their actions in no way represent our company or our thousands of associates who strive to provide our customers with a positive experience daily.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.