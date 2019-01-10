Waffle House employee recorded pouring food on passed out customer, using him as puppet

Waffle House is currently investigating after employees were recorded pouring food on a passed-out customer and then propping him up and using him like a puppet, video shared with WSB-TV shows.

The incident took place at the Lithonia, Ga., location last week, when a reportedly drunk customer came in and fell asleep on the restaurant counter.

At least two employees are seen pouring salt, ketchup and placing a piece of cheese on the back of the passed-out man’s head. At another point in the video, a reported employee grabs hold of the customer’s arms and props him up, making it appear as if he was dancing.

According to WSB-TV, the customer had no idea what had happened until the video started making the rounds on social media.

“He went to go and get his head together, get his mind straight,” his fianceé said to WSB-TV. “He passed out during that time and they took advantage of him.”

The outlet reported that once the unidentified man woke up, he ordered food, paid and walked home.

Waffle House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but told WSB-TV that Waffle House had reached out and apologized to the humiliated customer.

“We have launched an investigation, and once we get all the details, we will take swift and appropriate action,” Warner said.

The victim reportedly filed a report with DeKalb County police for simple battery. It is unknown if the employees are still with the company. As of Thursday, no charges had been filed.