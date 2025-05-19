Viral 'McMigraine' remedy has some rushing to McDonald's for headache relief

Some McDonald's customers on TikTok claim that a certain food and drink combination from the fast-food restaurant can get rid of their migraines — though doctors are quick to share other headache remedies.

A migraine is a headache that can cause "severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Common effects include nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. The attacks can last for hours or even days, interfering with daily activities, the same source noted.

MCDONALD'S SECRET DRINK ITEM WITH 'COTTON CANDY FLAVOR' GOES VIRAL

Taking a trip through the McDonald's drive-thru might help, some customers claim.

One viral video – which has over three million views and counting – shows a woman sitting in her car in a McDonald's drive-thru, sipping a soda and eating fries. The text said she's doing this "because I've had a headache for 48 hours and TikTok said it would help."

Other videos suggest a large Coca-Cola drink and an order of large fries – "lovingly called the McMigraine," Dr. Brintha Vasagar told Fox News Digital – can make the pain go away.

"There is some science [as] to why it works," noted the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based family medical physician.

While this viral food hack may help alleviate the symptoms, it isn't a cure, a doctor cautioned.

The caffeine and the carbonation in Coca-Cola are two of the reasons, according to Vasagar.

"If you think about most over-the-counter migraine treatments, the medications themselves can contain a dose of caffeine," she said.

MCDONALD'S CHEF REVEALS WHY COFFEE FROM FAST-FOOD GIANT TASTES SO GOOD

The caffeine constricts or narrows the blood vessels, which can provide migraine relief for some people, the doctor added.

The carbonation can help settle the stomach for those who experience nausea with their headaches.

When it comes to the salty fries, the sodium can help correct electrolyte balance and dehydration — "which can be triggers," Vasagar said.

The carbohydrates in the fries can also help settle the stomach, she added.

Another element, Vasagar said, is the "psychological benefit of comfort food."

FAST-FOOD MENU ITEMS THAT CHEFS LIKE TO EAT

"For many of us, fast food, McDonald's, it's that nostalgia. It's that feeling of, 'This is going to be comforting and make me feel better.'"

One person on TikTok wrote, "I work in neurology and our headache specialist literally recommends this to patients."

Another person wrote that only Coca-Cola is effective, not Diet Coke. Others agreed with that.

"There is no scientific reason that one Coke over another should be beneficial for migraine treatment," Vasagar clarified.

"I really think that piece plays into the psychological part of it — what feels comforting to people when [they're] feeling ill."

‘Not a prevention method’

This viral food hack isn't a cure, the doctor pointed out.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This isn't a prevention measure," Vasagar said. "It's not like you can do the ‘McMigraine’ every day and never get a migraine again. That's just not the way it works."

Also, drinking a large Coke and eating a bunch of fries could make matters worse for some.

"Triggers for migraines vary from person to person," Vasagar warned. "So, this combination for some people will make their migraines worse."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Dr. Tania Elliott, a New York-based physician who specializes in allergies and internal medicine, told Fox News Digital that a better quick-fix solution is to stay hydrated.

"Consider having a little bit of caffeine, maybe in the form of matcha or green tea," and keep your electrolytes up, she suggested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You're getting the benefits of addressing the potential underlying issues of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, but you're not having the increased risks and unhealthy contributors from eating French fries and a Diet Coke," Elliott added.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.