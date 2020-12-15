Taco Bell bringing back Nacho Fries on Christmas Eve, for (yet another) limited time

After months of slashing fan favorites, Taco Bell is here to wish its faithful customers a Merry Christmas by bringing back an item that they brought back around this time last year… and the year before that.

The restaurant's popular Nacho Fries will be heading back to the now-shrunken menu on December 24 to lend a carb-loaded kickstart to Christmas — and perhaps as a consolation to fans of the potato soft taco, which is no longer on the menu, much like any other potato offerings that are not french fries.

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, via a press release.

The "comforts" of the no-longer-available Mexican pizza, meanwhile, still remain elusive since it was removed from the menu in November.

NACHO FRIES BECOME TACO BELL'S HIGHEST SELLING PRODUCT

The Nacho Fries, which launched in January 2018 for a limited time, and then were brought back in July 2018, Jan. 2019, June 2019, Jan. 2020, and now again in Dec. 2020, will be “seasoned with Mexican spices” and served with the classic nacho cheese side. They are available at participating locations for $1.39 for a limited time.

And to really kick off the wonder that is the sixth return of an item that only launched two years ago, “Modern Family’s” Sarah Hyland and “Stranger Thing’s” Joe Keery will star in the sixth-installment of what Taco Bell claims is a “culturally relevant thematic iteration of the Nacho Fries saga,” according to the press release. It is also known as a "commercial."

But the fries are not the only gift the chain is doling out this holiday season, as previously announced. Taco Bell is returning its popular $1 Loaded Nacho Taco on Christmas Eve, as well.