'WandaVision' fans create Starbucks drink inspired by the Marvel show

Fans of "WandaVision" have come up with a Starbucks Frappuccino recipe that is inspired by the popular Disney+ show.

The custom drink is a mix of brown, red and white hues that are similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which features comic book superheroes Wanda Maximoff (AKA the Scarlet Witch) and Vision.

According to food and lifestyle blog Totally the Bomb, which created the unofficial Starbucks beverage, the WandaVision Frappuccino is meant to look like TV static and has a "surprisingly good" taste.

To make the WandaVision Frappuccino, Totally the Bomb recommends customers order a Grande-sized Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with a pump of white chocolate mocha sauce and a pump of raspberry syrup.

Before the barista can whip up this blend, you’ll also need to ask for a strawberry puree that is mixed with mocha drizzle and whipped cream, which should be poured at the base of the 16-ounce cup.

When the puree and the Frappuccino mix is done and poured in the cup, whipped cream and chocolate syrup drizzle are all that’s left to finish off this beverage.

With all these ingredients put together, the WandaVision Frappuccino should be somewhere around 664 calories, according to nutrition facts published by Starbucks and online calorie counters like Nutritionix and FatSecret.

While the WandaVision Frappuccino hasn’t earned its own trending hashtag on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, there is some traction with the hashtag #WandaVisionDrink.

On TikTok, the term has racked up a modest 16,400 views as of Monday evening.

Representatives at Starbucks did not directly comment on the WandaVision Frappuccino when Fox News reached out for comment. However, a company spokesperson said there are thousands of drink combinations that customers can try.

"In addition to the beverage options listed on our menu boards, there are more than 170,000 ways that baristas can customize beverages at Starbucks, with a variety of milks (including soy, coconut, almond milk and oat milk), combination of syrups, coffee/espresso options and toppings," Starbucks told Fox News via email. "If customers would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them. Our customers and partners are always coming up with creative customizations, and we’re always excited to see people customize their favorite Starbucks drinks to their liking."

