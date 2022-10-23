Pumpkin spice is 'everywhere,' and now it can be in your kitchen, too

Pumpkin spice is "everywhere" today, as the cohosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend" pointed out on Sunday morning — and a guest suggested compelling new ways to work the crazy-popular ingredient into home cooking and everyday activities as well.

George Duran, celebrity chef, appeared on the program to share ideas and recipe recommendations.

Pumpkin spice today is in popcorn, hummus and so many other foods and products, Duran said.

"I finally found the world's first pumpkin energy drink," he said as he shared cans of Yerbae with the show's cohosts.

"It has the flavors of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger … and it's a better-for-you choice."

It's a "plant-based beverage," he added — with "zero calories [and] zero sugar."

It has zero carbs as well — with 160 mg of "natural caffeine."

Duran then moved along to breakfast — including a preparation for French toast using eggs and milk but with a twist.

"My secret is to add some pumpkin purée in there," he said of the egg mixture for his French toast.

Pumpkin spice, he noted, is "a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and a little bit of cloves in there as well."

However, instead of putting dipped slices of bread onto a grill for traditionally cooked French toast, Duran suggested using a Brava — a countertop oven, essentially, and an "all-in-one cooking solution," he said.

French toast, once it's popped into this oven, comes out cooked on both sides, he stressed — same with grilled cheese sandwiches and much more.

Lamb is great with "roasted butternut squash" that includes "a little bit of pumpkin spice."

"You don't even have to flip it," he said of cooking French toast in the machine.

He said the device has saved him "hundreds of hours in my kitchen."

He then moved along to lamb chops — this "lamb [from New Zealand] is tender, flavorful, versatile," he said.

He noted that lamb is great with "roasted butternut squash" that includes "a little bit of pumpkin spice."

To learn more about Duran's recommendations and cooking ideas for this fall, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.