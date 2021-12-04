Chorizo and cheese dip to make for your next game day spread

Next time you’re planning a tailgate or are cooking up a storm for a watch party at home, try this tasty and easy-to-make chorizo dip from Johnsonville Kitchens.

"We wanted to create a heartier take on classic queso dips by adding a protein punch," said Cole Hansen, Johnsonville corporate chef. "The ground chorizo provides a great flavor boost without too much heat. The recipe can be pulled together quickly, either on the stovetop or in a slow cooker."

LOADED POTATO BACON BOATS: TRY THE RECIPE

Get the full recipe below.

Johnsonville Chorizo Dip

Serves 16

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package (16 ounces) Johnsonville Fresh Chorizo Ground Sausage or ground sausage or choice

2 cans (10 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, cut into cubes

1 package (16 ounces) processed American cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Tortilla chips or assorted fresh vegetables

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions:

1. In a skillet, cook and crumble ground sausage over medium heat until browned and fully cooked; drain.

2. Meanwhile, in a heavy saucepan or double boiler, combine diced tomatoes with green chilies with cheeses.

3. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until cheeses have melted; about 12-14 minutes.

4. Add sausage; continue to cook over medium heat until heated through.

5. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh vegetables.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP