Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Chorizo and cheese dip to make for your next game day spread

This recipe is perfect for the stovetop or a slow cooker

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Next time you’re planning a tailgate or are cooking up a storm for a watch party at home, try this tasty and easy-to-make chorizo dip from Johnsonville Kitchens.

"We wanted to create a heartier take on classic queso dips by adding a protein punch," said Cole Hansen, Johnsonville corporate chef. "The ground chorizo provides a great flavor boost without too much heat. The recipe can be pulled together quickly, either on the stovetop or in a slow cooker." 

LOADED POTATO BACON BOATS: TRY THE RECIPE

Get the full recipe below.

Johnsonville Chorizo Dip (Credit: Johnsonville, LLC)

Johnsonville Chorizo Dip (Credit: Johnsonville, LLC)

Johnsonville Chorizo Dip  

Serves 16

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (16 ounces) Johnsonville Fresh Chorizo Ground Sausage or ground sausage or choice
  • 2 cans (10 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained
  • 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, cut into cubes
  • 1 package (16 ounces) processed American cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • Tortilla chips or assorted fresh vegetables

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Instructions:

1. In a skillet, cook and crumble ground sausage over medium heat until browned and fully cooked; drain.

2. Meanwhile, in a heavy saucepan or double boiler, combine diced tomatoes with green chilies with cheeses.

3. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until cheeses have melted; about 12-14 minutes.

4. Add sausage; continue to cook over medium heat until heated through.

5. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh vegetables.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.