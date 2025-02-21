Expand / Collapse search
MAHA

Removing one food ingredient from your home is first step to 'doing MAHA,' influencer says

MAHA influencer believes Americans should 'eat real food,' shares how to make that happen

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
MAHA influencer reveals how one smart food move can lead to a healthier America

MAHA influencer reveals how one smart food move can lead to a healthier America

Alex Clark, host of the wellness podcast "Culture Apothecary," breaks down how easy it is to make one smart food decision that aligns with the growing MAHA movement.

A supporter of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) has some strong beliefs about the rise of the movement, the biggest misconceptions about it and how people can easily incorporate some of its most basic principles into their daily routines.

Alex Clark, the Arizona-based founder of the health and wellness podcast "Culture Apothecary," which launched in Sept. 2024, said she was involved in MAHA early on, even before Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation on Feb. 13, 2025, as President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary.

"What's funny is, I guess I was doing MAHA — before it was MAHA — in 2021," she told Fox News Digital. (See the video at the top of this article.)

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT MAHA

"I was completely radicalized on pharma and food during the pandemic," said Clark, who is also a contributor to Turning Point USA. 

She said she started to ask questions about pharmaceutical companies — which then led to questions about "big food" and organic food.

Alex Clark with RFK Jr

Alex Clark, founder of the podcast "Culture Apothecary," is helping others understand how to be part of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement today. Above, she's shown with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.  (Turning Point USA)

Clark is also involving her followers in discussions about MAHA.

"I started talking about it with my audience of really young conservative women, 25 to 35 [years old], [those who are also] graduating [from] college or just starting their families," she said. 

"And none of us really had known any of this."

MOM AND MAHA SUPPORTER WANTS HEALTHIER WORLD FOR KIDS

Clark said she looks at the original creators of what is now MAHA and said its basic principles are not as new as people may think. 

She also said it's not as politically leaning in one direction or another as some have suggested it is.

Alex Clark speaking at roundtable on American health with Senator Ron Johnson

Clark's advocacy for health and wellness in America predates what's known today as MAHA. In Sept. 2024, she was part of a panel on American health and nutrition led by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc.  (Turning Point USA)

"The original MAHA people were actually crunchy, liberal feminist hippies in the '60s and '70s," she said. "That was MAHA. It was never conservatives."

Clark added, "So this idea that it's only radical right-wing extremists who care about exercise and organic food and raw milk, that they're all conservative crazies — that's absolutely not historically true … It was not your suburban Republican housewife. That's very new. And a lot of them are my audience on ‘Culture Apothecary.’"

HEALTHY RECIPES A FOCUS FOR SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN, MAHA SUPPORTER AND HOME COOK

Clark said her audience has shifted over the years – and noted how active so many mothers have been in the MAHA movement.

"They want help. They want change."

"There's nobody that's going to fight harder than a mom who's dealing with a sick child," said Clark. 

"They will do anything. They are desperate. They want help. They want change."

Alex Clark MAHA

Clark, shown on stage above, spoke to Fox News Digital about how others can get involved in MAHA — and said it can start with a focus on just one ingredient in our food at a time. (Turning Point USA)

Having a MAHA mentality isn't intimidating, said Clark — and can be as easy as focusing on one ingredient at a time.

"Pick one ingredient that you want to learn about," she said. 

"So, let's say in the news you've heard people talking about artificial food dyes or seed oils — and you don't know anything about any of this stuff," she said.

TOP INFLUENCERS IN THE MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN MOVEMENT: SEE THE LIST

"Say [to yourself], 'OK, I'm going to get to know what this is. I'm going to get to know what it looks like on an ingredient label. I'm going to eliminate everything from my freezer, my fridge, my pantry, that [has] these ingredients.'"

It may take some time — weeks, months or even a year, she said. 

Attendees at round table applauding Alex Clark

Clark has outlined a clear, straightforward way for others to begin the process of making and keeping their homes, kitchens and pantries as health-focused as possible.  (Turning Point USA)

But the goal is to feel confident when spotting the singular ingredient a person has chosen to focus on. 

Once there's a full understanding of that item, people can then transition to other items — such as natural flavors or food dyes — and start to eliminate those things from their diets and their family's diets as well, according to Clark.

"You can always make sure, 100% of the time, that you're avoiding things like seed oils and artificial dyes," she said. "Eat real food, whole food, all lowercase letters – whole foods."

She added, "Whole foods, apples, grass-fed ground beef, chicken breast, eggs, asparagus, green beans and oranges … If you can afford to go the organic route, great. But if you can't, eating even conventionally farmed ground beef that's not organic is going to be better than [eating] ultra-processed hot pockets with mystery ingredients that you can't pronounce."

"If the American mom can first pick an ingredient to focus on, to learn about — or just focus on eating real foods — that's the best place to start in cooking meals at home," she said. 

"The biggest price you're going to have to pay is actually just convenience and time. It is going to take a little bit more time to make that meal at home, but actually it's going to cost less."

Alex Clark split

Clark has suggested approachable ways to live a healthier life starting now. (Turning Point USA)

It is her belief that big food corporations will start to eliminate the very ingredients parents are trying to remove from their homes and from their kids' public school lunches.

"[California] announced that they're banning all artificial dyes from their schools, [and] Texas is right on their heels," she said. 

"Texas is working diligently on this."

"If both California and Texas ban artificial dyes from schools or even statewide and say, 'These have to be heavily regulated,' or 'We're not having them in our states,' the different food companies who are making products with these ingredients are going to have to change," she said. 

"You cannot be making [your product] for all [the rest] of the 48 states," Clark said.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 