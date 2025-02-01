Mom and MAHA supporter wants healthier world for kids

After years of writing about pop culture and politics on her popular blog, "House Inhabit," Jessica Reed Kraus has become a core supporter of the MAHA movement, focused on helping to create a healthier America.

"It is definitely a memorable year," the California-based Kraus told Fox News Digital on Jan. 29 outside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Kennedy has been the main subject of Kraus' politically oriented posts in recent months.

"I started following [Kennedy] when he didn't really have any media on his side," she said. "So it was a huge shift in my coverage."

Prior to this, "House Inhabit" was almost entirely a pop culture newsletter — and Kraus was known for her work covering celebrity trials.

Kraus said Kennedy was completely transparent, with nothing "really off the record" and "no restrictions."

She added, "I got to know him outside political stuff. I got to spend time with him and his family, get to know who he is as a person and a politician."

"Sure, I was having fun in Hollywood doing trials. I love trials. This kind of feels like that," she said, referring to the confirmation hearing.

"But I shifted into politics just because I thought there were these two dynamic, big names: [President Donald] Trump and Kennedy. I'd grown up knowing about them," Kraus added.

Kraus believed there was a "missing spot" for the way in which women interacted with politics, and what her readers – largely women and mothers themselves – were concerned about.

Kennedy, she said, "was a big draw" and was "very popular with my audience."

Kraus said Kennedy has been extremely considerate toward people — especially mothers.

She said she was at the confirmation hearing "really because of the mothers. I followed him because I believe so many of these women are concerned about their children and vaccines and all of these (things)."

Unlike other politicians, Kennedy "was the only one investigating and looking into it, and treating them with respect," Kraus said.

"I just think I'm so honored to be here today," she added. "This is the finale, a grand finale of a long, crazy year-and-a-half."

As the Make America Healthy Again movement gains momentum, ideas that may have been mocked in the past are driving the campaign, said Kraus.

"I think the MAHA movement is about refocusing our attention and science onto alternative means of health and medicine," she said.

Kraus added, "I think Robert Kennedy is doing an incredible job bringing it to the forefront and actually just getting people to question what they're putting in their cupboards."

"We're looking at what ingredients are in our cereal and what we're feeding our kids in their lunches," she said.

"[Kennedy] is the first one who's kind of waking everybody up to that."

Looking ahead, Kraus plans to continue writing and hopes to visit the White House in the future.