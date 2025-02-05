Pizza chains bring back a Valentine's Day favorite

Pizza fans who are also hopeless romantics are in luck this Valentine's Day.

Several chains are selling heart-shaped pies this year.

Pizza Hut first sold the pies in 2017 — and will be bringing them back for Valentine's Day in 2025, the Texas-based restaurant chain's website said.

"Heart-shaped pizza is a medium 1-topping hand-tossed pizza that's, you guessed it, shaped like a heart," according to the Pizza Hut website.

The item, the website said, could be for almost any occasion, including "Valentine's, Galentine's or whatever-tine's."

Buyers should know that the heart-shaped pizza does have an odd quirk beyond its shape: It's not sliced.

"Pizza arrives uncut because we don't break hearts, we bake them," Pizza Hut stated.

The heart-shaped pizza will be available from Feb. 11 through Feb 17, the brand said.

Other ‘love at first bite’ choices

Pizza Hut is not the only pizza chain to add a romantic touch to its pies this February.

Papa Johns' heart-shaped pizza is baked with a thin crust and comes with one topping, the Kentucky-based chain said on its website.

"Experience love at first bite this Valentine's Day," Papa Johns said.

The pizza, similar to the one sold by Pizza Hut, does not come sliced. Its price starts at $11.99.

The brand called it "the perfect choice" for Valentine's Day.

The heart-shaped pizza at Papa Johns is available from Feb. 5 through Valentine's Day.

"To keep the shape of your heart-shaped pizza, cut from the top middle straight down to the point of the heart, then cut horizontally to make the slices as evenly-sized as possible," the website suggested.

California Pizza Kitchen is also selling heart-shaped pies as part of its "Sweetest Meal for Two" promotion.

The meal comes with one starter, two entrées (including four options of heart-shaped pies) and a dessert, according to the California Pizza Kitchen website.

The promotion is valid from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15 while supplies last, the chain said.