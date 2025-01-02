Chefs go viral for salt and pasta water debate: 'Wild, right?'

A viral video showing how nine Food Network chefs salt their pasta water has gotten people talking – and prompted questions about just how much salt a person should be using when making spaghetti.

The video, posted on the Food Network's TikTok page on Dec. 28, features chefs from the network's different shows adding salt to a pot of water.

"This is how much salt I add when I am salting pasta water," said chef Alex Guarnaschelli on camera while adding large handfuls of salt to the pot.

"Wild, right? You're not going to eat all of this. You just need to have [it] super salty, like seawater."

Most of the other chefs added similarly sizable amounts of salt to their own pots of water.

The video received over three million views to date – and sparked numerous reactions in the comments section.

"I would trust Alex Guarnaschelli with my life, so I'll trust her with my salt," said one commenter.

Others said the video changed their views on cooking.

"I thought I was putting TOO much — clearly not putting enough," said a TikTok user.

"Wait, so my pasta water should taste like the ocean but not actually be the ocean? Mind blown. Who else is rethinking their salt game right now?" said another.

Fox News Digital reached out to Food Network for comment, as well as to several chefs who shared their two cents on how much salt to use – and if there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

Salting pasta water has more than one purpose, said Mark Bolchoz, a South Carolina-based chef and restaurateur.

"We salt pasta water not only for increased flavor throughout the dough itself, but also because salt reduces starch gelatinization, which improves the overall texture of the pasta," he said.

In Bolchoz' view, "more salt is almost always better."

"I like my pasta water to taste as salty as the ocean," he said.

As with any dish, however, "it's important to taste as you go" to avoid going overboard with a salty flavor.

"If the water is too salty, just be mindful of how much pasta water you incorporate into the final product," he said.

Salting the pasta water "is very important," chef Joey Sergentakis told Fox News Digital. Sergentakis is the owner of three restaurants in New Jersey.

"It's your one chance to season the pasta itself while it's cooking," he said.

Pasta absorbs water while it boils, so "if the water is seasoned, the pasta takes on some of that flavor."

"It’s like giving your dish a head start on tasting great," he said.

If a person is a stickler for measuring, Sergentakis recommended adding 10 grams of salt per liter of cooking water.

Unlike others, he is not necessarily a fan of the "salty as the sea" adage.

"If your water tastes like a mouthful of seawater, it’s probably too much," he said.

"A quick taste of the water before you add the pasta will tell you if it’s good to go."

"But if there’s barely any salt, the pasta will come out bland, no matter how great your sauce is."

He continued, "The sweet spot is somewhere in the middle — seasoned enough that the water tastes flavorful but not overpowering. A quick taste of the water before you add the pasta will tell you if it’s good to go."

Properly seasoning pasta water is a "small step, but it really makes a difference in the end," said Sergentakis.

"Properly salted pasta water is the secret to a balanced dish — and it’s way easier than trying to fix bland pasta later on," he said.