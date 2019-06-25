Oprah reveals her favorite low-calorie cocktail, but it takes more than 8 hours

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey just added mixologist to her seemingly never-ending list of skills.

On Winfrey’s website for her eponymous magazine, the talk show host and television producer revealed her favorite low-calorie mixed drink – and it will take more than the average cocktail enthusiasts to be able to perfect.

The drink, called Maui in December (though Winfrey claims it’s delicious year-round), combines fruity pineapple and zesty ginger to make the blend perfect for summer. But to create it, you’re going to need a grill, a blender, fine-mesh sieve, a canning jar and martini glass, plus a variety of fresh ingredients to make the sweet-and-smoky concoction.

According to her recipe, which is posted on Oprah Magazine’s site, the cocktail calls for fresh pineapple — cored and sliced — ginger, lemongrass, vodka, mint leaves, lemon juice and chilled chamomile tea. The recipe also stipulates that some of the ingredients steep in the vodka for at least 8 hours in the refrigerator, after the pineapple and lemongrass are smoked for ten minutes — so plan ahead.

However, for those who want to drink like Oprah without all the work, she does provide a condensed version with no grilling or blending required.

No word on if Winfrey gets all of her cocktail ingredients from her own yard, like she does avocadoes. The billionaire recently shared that she has her own avocado orchard.

“I travel with my own bread, and I bring my own avocados, to the hotel,” she said in an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, noting it was “ridiculous to pay for avocados.”