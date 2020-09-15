Samuel Adams, Auntie Anne’s recreate Oktoberfest for fans at home

Oktoberfest may be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least you can celebrate at home.

On Monday, Auntie Anne’s and Samuel Adams announced they have partnered to create an Oktoberfest kit that includes beer, snacks and apparel for fans who want to celebrate the German festival at home.

"We can all agree that there is no better pairing than pretzels and beer, especially during Oktoberfest," Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "And since this historic celebration was canceled in Germany and so many Oktoberfest celebrations are being held virtually in the states, we knew we needed to step in and offer a fun way for snackers and drinkers to still create an authentic experience at home."

According to GiveThemBeer.com, the $89 kits include a six-pack of Samuel Adams’ Oktoberfest Beer, a DIY pretzel kit from Auntie Anne’s that makes 10 pretzels, four party hats, four lederhosen-style bottle coolers, four lederhosen suspenders, two 1-liter glass steins and a recipe book of “Oktoberfest-inspired dishes.”

The companies also created a playlist -- called “Prost from Home” -- “which features authentic tunes that fans can stream on their favorite devices,” the announcement said.

The kits are not available in Alabama, Alaska, Kentucky, Hawaii, Mississippi and Utah because of alcohol laws in those states.

"From brewing the most authentic, traditional märzen to celebrating at festivals across the world and at our own brewery and taprooms, Oktoberfest has always been a special time of year for Samuel Adams," Lesya Lysyj, the chief marketing officer of Samuel Adams’ parent company, Boston Beer Company, said in a statement.

"Pretzels and beer are at the core of any Oktoberfest celebration, so who better to help us elevate this moment than Auntie Anne's?” Lysyj added. “We've joined forces to offer drinkers a one-stop solution to celebrate this year's Oktoberfest from home with the help of two brands they know and love."

Oktoberfest is an annual celebration of beer and Bavarian culture.

This year, the official Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich were set to run from Sept. 19 through Oct. 4, but because of the pandemic, festival organizers canceled the event in April.

