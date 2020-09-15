First official Mountain Dew cocktail to debut at Red Lobster

Finally.

As restaurants across the country begin to reopen, people are probably looking to celebrate. Well, there’s nothing that says celebration like a new cocktail, and Red Lobster may have just the ticket (especially for soda lovers).

The restaurant chain is teaming up with PepsiCo to release the first official Mountain Dew cocktail, according to a press release issued by Red Lobster. The DEW Garita, a bright green beverage, will debut at select Red Lobsters in September and then hit nationwide menus before the end of 2020.

According to the press release, this is just the first of several collaborations the two companies have planned.

“Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities," said Nelson Griffin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Red Lobster. "The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come.”

Red Lobster and PepsiCo are reportedly working on future collaborations with the Frito-Lay and Quaker brand of products as well.

“Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations,” said Hugh Roth, chief customer officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table.”

The DEW Garita, according to the press release, pairs well with Red Lobster’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.