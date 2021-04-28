Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fast Food
Published

McDonald's giving free McFlurries to people who've mistaken spoon for straw

McFlurry spoons were shaped for a very specific purpose, McDonald’s revealed

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Why did McDonald’s name its iconic burger the Big Mac?Video

Why did McDonald’s name its iconic burger the Big Mac?

The Big Mac might be McDonald’s most famous item, but a lot of people don’t know much about it. Check out the history of the fast-food chain’s beloved burger.

McDonald’s is giving back to the customers who have been fooled by its unconventional ice cream spoon.

On Tuesday, May 4, the fast food chain will be giving away one free Caramel Brownie McFlurry to any person who has mistaken its hollow block-shaped spoon handle for a straw.

MCDONALD'S ANNOUNCES NEW CARAMEL BROWNIE MCFLURRY

Customers who are willing to accept McDonald’s apology with the new soft serve treat can redeem the one-day offer through the McDonald’s App when they visit a participating location.

The McDonald's Caramel Brownie McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, caramel drizzle and fudge brownie pieces.

The McDonald's Caramel Brownie McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, caramel drizzle and fudge brownie pieces. (McDonald's)

Through the app, a code will be available to scan – no purchase necessary.

MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE ON TIKTOK SHARES REASON BEHIND MCFLURRY SPOON SHAPE

Alternatively, customers who aren’t able to leave their house or workplace to grab a bite to eat can get a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry if they order at least $15 worth of food through the chain’s delivery partner, McDelivery with Uber Eats, from May 3 to May 9. All the McFlurries that will be given away will be a "regular size," according to the McDonald’s press release.

FORMER MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE CLAIMS MCFLURRY MACHINES WERE 'RARELY' EVER BROKEN — JUST TOO HARD TO OPERATE

While McDonald’s is making amends with customers over its McFlurry spoon, the chain revealed its hollow handle is actually made that way so it can connect to the ice cream machine for mixing ingredients.

In this case, the machine will need to mix fudge brownie pieces and caramel into vanilla soft serve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Previously, McDonald’s notified its customers in April that a Caramel Brownie McFlurry was on the way. The sweet treat will officially make its menu debut on May 3.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.