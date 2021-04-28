McDonald's giving free McFlurries to people who've mistaken spoon for straw

McDonald’s is giving back to the customers who have been fooled by its unconventional ice cream spoon.

On Tuesday, May 4, the fast food chain will be giving away one free Caramel Brownie McFlurry to any person who has mistaken its hollow block-shaped spoon handle for a straw.

Customers who are willing to accept McDonald’s apology with the new soft serve treat can redeem the one-day offer through the McDonald’s App when they visit a participating location.

Through the app, a code will be available to scan – no purchase necessary.

Alternatively, customers who aren’t able to leave their house or workplace to grab a bite to eat can get a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry if they order at least $15 worth of food through the chain’s delivery partner, McDelivery with Uber Eats, from May 3 to May 9. All the McFlurries that will be given away will be a "regular size," according to the McDonald’s press release.

While McDonald’s is making amends with customers over its McFlurry spoon, the chain revealed its hollow handle is actually made that way so it can connect to the ice cream machine for mixing ingredients.

In this case, the machine will need to mix fudge brownie pieces and caramel into vanilla soft serve.

Previously, McDonald’s notified its customers in April that a Caramel Brownie McFlurry was on the way. The sweet treat will officially make its menu debut on May 3.