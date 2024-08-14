Innovative food truck hits the road to educate Americans in 3 states

It's peak mango season right now — and to celebrate the tropical fruit, the National Mango Board launches its mobile "Joy Ride" later this month to bring the mango vibe to consumers across America.

Through this mobile food truck tour, mango lovers in three states can learn about the stone fruit, taste it and have interactive fruity fun at pop-up events. The tour is scheduled to make stops in Prosper, Texas; Frisco, Texas; Tallahassee, Florida; Pensacola, Florida; and Oxford, Mississippi.

Dan Spellman, marketing director for the National Mango Board in Orlando, Florida, told Fox News Digital that this "Joy Ride" was conceived as an engaging way to bring the joy of mangos directly to consumers.

"By hitting the road with an interactive food truck, the National Mango Board aims to create a memorable and fun way to showcase the versatility and deliciousness of mangos," he said.

"We want to take advantage of the excitement of peak mango season and connect with people on a personal level, offering them the opportunity to taste, learn and enjoy mangos in a celebratory and festive atmosphere."

The mango road show begins in Prosper, Texas, on Aug. 24 at a Kroger supermarket.

There will also be a stop on Aug. 25 at the stadium for the Frisco Roughriders, a minor league baseball team.

Next, the tour travels to the Florida capital, with stops at a Publix supermarket in Tallahassee on Sept. 1 and the next day at Florida State University before its football game against Boston College.

The tour continues in the Sunshine State with a stop at a Pensacola Publix on Sept. 4.

Finally, the mango food truck ends its ride with a three-day stop in Oxford, Mississippi.

An on-campus event will be held at the University of Mississippi on Sept. 6 and during the Sept. 7 football game between the Rebels and Middle Tennessee. The final visit will take place at a Kroger in Oxford on Sept. 8.

The food truck pop-up stops will offer patrons free, ripe mangos, paired with a variety of savory and sweet topping options like coconut, honey and more, Spellman said.

"On-site culinary experts will demonstrate mango mastery, sharing tips and tricks for cutting and picking the perfect mango," Spellman added.

Representatives from the National Mango Board will be on hand as well to educate visitors about the nutritional benefits of the sweet tropical fruit.

Health benefits of mangos

Packed with vitamins and fiber, mangos are a delicious and nutritious treat.

"Mangos are flavorful and nutrient-dense," Jessica Cording, a registered dietitian and health coach who practices in New Jersey and New York, told Fox News Digital.

If mangos are enjoyed during peak season, she said, "you're likely enjoy peak flavor, too, and be able to find them at a lower price."

One cup of fresh mango provides almost 3 grams of fiber, 18% of a person's daily folate needs, 10% of the body's vitamin A needs and 67% of the body's vitamin C needs, Cording said.

Mangos are a versatile fruit that can be added to a wide variety of dishes.

"Try them in a smoothie or yogurt bowl or add them to salads or salsas for a burst of sweet flavor," Cording suggested.

"They're also delicious [when] enjoyed on their own. For a little kick, try them with a little chili powder and salt."

Although this summer's inaugural "Joy Ride" mango truck tour is limited to three states this year, Spellman said new stops are in the lineup for next year.

"We plan to hit the road with 'Joy Ride' again next summer in completely different markets," he said.

Schedule and times for this year can be found at Mango.org/mango-joyride.