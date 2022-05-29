Energizing spinach-mango smoothie: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

To start your day on a healthy note or sneak in extra nutrition between meals, smoothies are a great option.

"This smoothie is great if you’re looking for a fresh, fast pick-me-up before a workout, or a nutrient-packed afternoon snack," says Olivia Sokolowska, MBA, RD, who created the food blog SaltedButterKitchen.com.

"To make this smoothie even easier, prep these frozen spinach cubes ahead of time. Blend spinach, water and a splash of lemon juice and pour into ice cube trays," she told Fox News Digital. "Pop these cubes into your smoothie instead of fresh spinach and enjoy."

Energizing Spinach Mango Smoothie from Salted Butter Kitchen by Olivia Sokolowska, MBA, RD

Makes 1 serving

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh spinach or 8 frozen spinach cubes

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ cup pineapple juice or cold green tea

¾ cup frozen mango chunks

½ cup frozen pineapple chunks

¼ cup water (optional)

Directions:

1. In a blender cup or pitcher, add in either the fresh spinach or frozen spinach cubes, lemon juice and pineapple juice. Blend until the spinach has been completely liquefied – all the leaves are completely blended.

2. Remove the blender lid and add in mango chunks and pineapple chunks. If you are using frozen mango and pineapple, add in ¼ cup of water at this time.

3. Place the lid on the blender and blend until smooth. Add any extra water or pineapple juice, depending on your preferred thickness and sweetness.

This original recipe is owned by saltedbutterkitchen.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.