Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Energizing spinach-mango smoothie: Try the recipe

This spinach mango smoothie is perfect for an afternoon snack or a pick-me-up before a workout

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

To start your day on a healthy note or sneak in extra nutrition between meals, smoothies are a great option. 

"This smoothie is great if you’re looking for a fresh, fast pick-me-up before a workout, or a nutrient-packed afternoon snack," says Olivia Sokolowska, MBA, RD, who created the food blog SaltedButterKitchen.com. 

"To make this smoothie even easier, prep these frozen spinach cubes ahead of time. Blend spinach, water and a splash of lemon juice and pour into ice cube trays," she told Fox News Digital. "Pop these cubes into your smoothie instead of fresh spinach and enjoy."

THESE ARE THE BEST FOODS FOR YOUR HEART, EXPERTS SAY

Energizing Spinach Mango Smoothie from Salted Butter Kitchen by Olivia Sokolowska, MBA, RD

Makes 1 serving

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

THESE ARE THE WORST FROZEN FOODS FOR YOUR HEALTH, EXPERTS SAY

Ingredients:

Spinach, pineapples, mangos and lemon juice can be combined into a delicious smoothie.

Spinach, pineapples, mangos and lemon juice can be combined into a delicious smoothie. (Olivia Sokolowska)

  • 1 cup fresh spinach or 8 frozen spinach cubes
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ½ cup pineapple juice or cold green tea
  • ¾ cup frozen mango chunks
  • ½ cup frozen pineapple chunks
  • ¼ cup water (optional)

THE BEST FOODS FOR A GOOD NIGHT'S SLEEP

Directions:

Food blogger Olivia Sokolowska from SaltedButterKitchen.com likes to make her "energizing spinach mango smoothie" in between meals.

Food blogger Olivia Sokolowska from SaltedButterKitchen.com likes to make her "energizing spinach mango smoothie" in between meals. (Olivia Sokolowska)

1. In a blender cup or pitcher, add in either the fresh spinach or frozen spinach cubes, lemon juice and pineapple juice. Blend until the spinach has been completely liquefied – all the leaves are completely blended.

2. Remove the blender lid and add in mango chunks and pineapple chunks. If you are using frozen mango and pineapple, add in ¼ cup of water at this time.

3. Place the lid on the blender and blend until smooth. Add any extra water or pineapple juice, depending on your preferred thickness and sweetness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This original recipe is owned by saltedbutterkitchen.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus