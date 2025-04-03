Fruit juice sold across 12 states is recalled for botulism concerns

Expand / Collapse search
A fruit juice sold in 12 states has been recalled over concerns it may contain a rare but deadly toxin.

Walker's Wine Juice, based in Forestville, New York, recalled its pumpkin juice on Tuesday, as it may be contaminated with botulism, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning and can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing," according to the FDA notice.

"Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms."

Walker's Wine Juice sells to at-home winemakers and commercial wineries. There is also a retail store in New York.

Pumpkin juice is shown up close in a glass.

Walker's Wine Juice recalled its pumpkin juice (not pictured) as it may be contaminated with botulism. (iStock)

The recalled pumpkin juice was distributed to a limited number of commercial wineries in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

All lots of pumpkin juice in the 5-gallon hot pack, 2.5-gallon bag in box or the 30-, 60- and 275-gallon bulk containers are subject to the recall.

Pumpkin juice in two glasses sit on a wooden plank in a decorative photograph.

The pumpkin juice was distributed to commercial wineries in 12 states. (iStock)

"The potential contamination was discovered after an inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found that the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed per Walker's 'hot fill' schedule process," according to the FDA. 

"As a result, it was determined that no adequate kill step was used to address the possibility of microbiological hazards."

"All of our commercial wineries were notified" in advance of the announcement and there is "no product left in the market," Matt Walker, plant manager for Walker's Wine Juice, told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

CDC logo

Botulism is "a toxin that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death," according to the CDC. (REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo)

Botulism is a rare but serious illness "caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

No illnesses have been reported.

However, the FDA said anyone who has purchased the pumpkin juice is urged to contact the company "to determine appropriate disposal of the remaining product and determine other appropriate steps, including a calculation of reimbursement."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 