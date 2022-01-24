Gordon Ramsay opens new restaurant in Boston

Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant in Boston opened on Monday.

Ramsay’s Kitchen, which is located inside Boston’s Mandarin Oriental hotel, announced its opening on Instagram Monday morning.

"Boston, we’re open and can’t wait to serve you!" the restaurant captioned its post, which included a video of Gordon Ramsay himself.

"Ramsay’s Kitchen is somewhat very special to me, because it features classic dishes that I’ve absolutely perfected over the last decade in London," Ramsay says in the clip. "Now, I can’t wait to see you all. And trust, me, you’re going to absolutely love it. Best wishes. See you soon."

According to an announcement from the restaurant, Ramsay’s Kitchen "gives guests a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen and takes them on a culinary journey around the world."

​"I’m very excited to be opening the very first Ramsay’s Kitchen at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, in this exceptional culinary city with so many talented chefs and incredible restaurants," Ramsay said in a statement. "This concept is very close to my heart and celebrates all of my favorite culinary adventures and global destinations. Our team couldn’t be more excited to take guests on that journey."

According to the announcement, the 7,000-square-foot restaurant seats more than 180 guests. The restaurant has a bar and lounge, the main dining room, a raw bar, two private dining areas and a seasonal patio.

The restaurant also brought more than 160 jobs to Boston, the announcement said.

"Mandarin Oriental, Boston is the epitome of hospitality, luxury and international flair, so Ramsay’s Kitchen is the perfect offering for our guests with its impeccable service and array of elevated, global menu offerings in a beautiful restaurant space," Markus Lindner, Mandarin Oriental, Boston’s general manager, said in a statement. "Ramsay’s Kitchen exceptionally complements the service that the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is known for worldwide."

Ramsay's Kitchen in Boston was first announced last summer.

