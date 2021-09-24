Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Southern pulled pork recipe is ‘barbecue the way it was meant to be’: Try the recipe

Debi Morgan, of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her ‘Southern Pulled Pork BBQ’ recipe with Fox News

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you want to enjoy a true taste of the South from the comfort of your own kitchen, this recipe is for you. 

Debi Morgan, of the food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe with Fox News. 

In her blog post, Morgan describes the dish as "barbecue the way it was meant to be" and even says the "made-from-scratch recipe … is as delicious as any you’ll find in a restaurant."

CRISPY AIR FRYER CHICKEN WINGS WITH HOT HONEY: TRY THE RECIPE

The "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe just requires a Dutch oven, pork butt and a homemade barbecue rub. Of course, you also have to choose a barbecue sauce to serve with it.

Debi Morgan, of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her ‘Southern Pulled Pork BBQ’ recipe with Fox News. 

Debi Morgan, of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her ‘Southern Pulled Pork BBQ’ recipe with Fox News.  (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

According to Morgan, the pulled pork can be served alongside baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread, or on a sandwich, topped with coleslaw. 

PIMENTO CHEESE STUFFED DEVILED EGGS FOR GAME DAY SNACKING

To try it yourself, here’s the "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe from Quiche My Grits

Ingredients

Dry Rub

1 tablespoon steak seasoning

1 tablespoon burger seasoning

1 tablespoon jerk seasoning

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon paprika

The "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe just requires a Dutch oven, pork butt and a homemade barbecue rub. Of course, you also have to choose a barbecue sauce to serve with it. 

The "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe just requires a Dutch oven, pork butt and a homemade barbecue rub. Of course, you also have to choose a barbecue sauce to serve with it.  (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Pork Roast

5 lb. Boston Butt (pork shoulder roast) 

1 cup water

2 tablespoon. liquid smoke

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

In her blog post, Morgan describes the dish as "barbecue the way it was meant to be."

In her blog post, Morgan describes the dish as "barbecue the way it was meant to be." (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Using your hands, generously coat pork roast with dry BBQ spice rub. Work well into the meat.

3. Place pork in a large dutch oven.  Add water and liquid smoke.

4. Cover dutch oven with lid.

5. Roast pork at 350 degrees for 2 hours, checking through the roasting process to ensure there is still enough liquid to prevent scorching.  

6. After 2 hours, reduce heat to 275 degrees, and cook for an additional 2 hours.

7. Remove pork roast from oven and let rest for 30 minutes.  

8. Transfer roast to a cutting board and pull meat with two forks, separating it from the fat.

9. Cover with aluminum foil until ready to serve with your favorite BBQ sauce as a sandwich or a plate.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.