Southern pulled pork recipe is ‘barbecue the way it was meant to be’: Try the recipe

If you want to enjoy a true taste of the South from the comfort of your own kitchen, this recipe is for you.

Debi Morgan, of the food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe with Fox News.

In her blog post, Morgan describes the dish as "barbecue the way it was meant to be" and even says the "made-from-scratch recipe … is as delicious as any you’ll find in a restaurant."

CRISPY AIR FRYER CHICKEN WINGS WITH HOT HONEY: TRY THE RECIPE

The "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe just requires a Dutch oven, pork butt and a homemade barbecue rub. Of course, you also have to choose a barbecue sauce to serve with it.

According to Morgan, the pulled pork can be served alongside baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread, or on a sandwich, topped with coleslaw.

PIMENTO CHEESE STUFFED DEVILED EGGS FOR GAME DAY SNACKING

To try it yourself, here’s the "Southern Pulled Pork BBQ" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

Dry Rub

1 tablespoon steak seasoning

1 tablespoon burger seasoning

1 tablespoon jerk seasoning

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon paprika

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pork Roast

5 lb. Boston Butt (pork shoulder roast)

1 cup water

2 tablespoon. liquid smoke

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Using your hands, generously coat pork roast with dry BBQ spice rub. Work well into the meat.

3. Place pork in a large dutch oven. Add water and liquid smoke.

4. Cover dutch oven with lid.

5. Roast pork at 350 degrees for 2 hours, checking through the roasting process to ensure there is still enough liquid to prevent scorching.

6. After 2 hours, reduce heat to 275 degrees, and cook for an additional 2 hours.

7. Remove pork roast from oven and let rest for 30 minutes.

8. Transfer roast to a cutting board and pull meat with two forks, separating it from the fat.

9. Cover with aluminum foil until ready to serve with your favorite BBQ sauce as a sandwich or a plate.