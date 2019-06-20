French Frye Fest to offer an 'immersive fried potato' experience in Florida

Have you ever eaten a fry and wished it had some more adventure? Well, good news, because an “immersive fried potato festival” opening next month in Florida is serving up just that.

VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN TROLLS FYRE FESTIVAL WITH $25 PIZZA SLICE

The French Frye Fest — not to be confused with the Fyre Festival, the failed “luxury music festival” of similar name — is opening in Tallahassee on July 13, and, according to the website, will offer unlimited samplings of four “different unique versions” of three types of fries: straight, curly and waffle.

And of course, the event is promising “adventure” and “an experience,” as festivals are often expected to.

The marketing even riffs off the failed Fyre Festival's logo, replacing it with what appears to be a crinkle-cut fry,

WATCH: VIDEO OF GARLIC-PEELING SECRET MESMERIZES THE INTERNET

The festival, which runs 6 p .m.–9 p.m. for one day, will dish up the “best in straight fries, curly fries, waffle fries and adventure” at three different restaurants in the Tallahassee area — Madison Social, Township and Centrale, according to the event site.

Each of the locations will have four versions of each of the three fry styles, giving visitors the option to sample 12 fry offerings for only $20-$25 per ticket.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

However, if you’re a little wary about purchasing online for the event, tickets will be available at the door. You can also double-check that no dry cheese sandwiches or Styrofoam boxes are included.