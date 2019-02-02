Villa Italian Kitchen trolls Fyre Festival with $25 pizza slice

With the disastrous Fyre Festival back in the headlines thanks to the release of two new eponymous documentaries on Netflix and Hulu, one pizza chain is mercilessly mocking the “greatest party that never happened” with the supposed addition of one bold (albeit pathetic-looking) new menu item.

On Jan. 31, Villa Italian Kitchen announced the debut of the so-called “Festival Pyzza,” a $25 dish “made with only the finest fresh ingredients available including sauce made from California tomatoes, hand-stretched dough and premium individually packaged processed cheese product,” as per Food & Wine.

RESTAURANT OWNER WHO BANNED CUSTOMERS IN MAGA HATS TAKES BACK REMARKS, APOLOGIZES FOR 'AMPLIFYING THE ANGER'

According to the outlet, the sad pizza is “served alongside a fresh garden salad of organic mixed baby lettuce varieties” – sans dressing – and is presented in a less-than-appetizing Styrofoam box, to boot.

As noted by Fox 13, the pizza is reportedly inspired by the “the infamous exquisite culinary experience promised to festivalgoers,” and is “sure to be a staple at any beachside barbecue, model-infested yacht party or three-day music festival in the Exumas.”

Some say that a now-viral Twitter image of a pitiful Fyre Fest sandwich – featuring a painfully deconstructed array of white cheese, wheat bread and salad – contributed the quick demise of the highly anticipated event, according to food blog site So Yummy.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Now, it appears that the cheeky folks over at Villa Italian Kitchen took direct inspiration from the sad sandwich for the Festival Pyzza.

“We wanted to bring the high-end Bahamian festival experience everyone has been talking about lately to our customers nationwide who may have missed out on the real thing last spring,” Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications for Villa Restaurant Group, said of the new menu item in a press release obtained by Fox News. “This pizza is so hot it’s almost worth incarceration for mail and wire fraud.”

Meanwhile, a disclaimer from the pizza chain states that the Festival Pyzza is not endorsed by Ja Rule, Billy McFarland, Kendall Jenner, Diplo or Major Lazer, Fox 13 reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP