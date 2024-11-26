World's oldest man, dead at 112, ate this meal every Friday

John Tinniswood, who had a brief stint as the world's verified oldest man, died on Monday at the age of 112, his family told media in the United Kingdom.

Tinniswood spent his final years in a care home in Southport, England, according to the Guinness World Records website. His cause of death was not reported.

"His last day was surrounded by music and love," a family statement said, which included thanks to the people who cared for him during the 13 years he spent in a care home.

Born on Aug. 26, 1912, in Liverpool, Tinniswood could not pinpoint any particular reason he had outlived so many other people.

"It’s pure luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it," he told the publication at the time he was crowned the world's oldest man.

Additionally, Tinniswood was the world's oldest surviving male World War II veteran.

Tinniswood assumed the title of "Oldest Living Man" on April 3, 2024, following the death of Venezuela's Juan Vicente Pérez on April 2 at the age of 114 years and 311 days, according to Guinness World Records.

While other centenarians have credited various foods or drinks for their longevity – 105-year-old Brit Kathleen Hennings said a daily pint of Guinness beer kept her going – Tinniswood had no such thing.

"I eat what they give me and so does everybody else," he told Guinness World Records in April. "I don't have a special diet."

He did, however, eat a classic British meal every Friday, according to Guinness World Records: fish and chips.

Other than his Friday treat, Tinniswood stuck to moderation in all aspects of his life.

He did not smoke and rarely drank, according to Guinness World Records.

"If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much — if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually," Tinniswood said.

On his 112th birthday in August, Tinniswood again told Guinness World Records that he could not explain just why he had lived for so long.

"I can't think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster; I did a lot of walking. But to me, I'm no different [to anyone]. No different at all," he said.

Tinniswood was predeceased by his wife, Blodwen, to whom he was married until her death in 1986, according to Guinness World Records.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Guinness World Records did not yet name the new holder of the record for oldest living man.