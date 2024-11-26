Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink

World's oldest man, dead at 112, ate this meal every Friday

John Tinniswood, 112, said he considered it 'pure luck' that he had a long life – but he ate one thing each week

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
73-year-old California mom cooks Italian cuisine in popular videos Video

73-year-old California mom cooks Italian cuisine in popular videos

Anna Prezio, a 73-year-old California mother of three, shares her love for Italian cooking with the world as "That Lady Anna" on social media. Here she cooks gnocchi.

John Tinniswood, who had a brief stint as the world's verified oldest man, died on Monday at the age of 112, his family told media in the United Kingdom.

Tinniswood spent his final years in a care home in Southport, England, according to the Guinness World Records website. His cause of death was not reported.

"His last day was surrounded by music and love," a family statement said, which included thanks to the people who cared for him during the 13 years he spent in a care home. 

WEDDING MISHAP AS COUPLE FORCED TO ORDER FISH-AND-CHIP DINNERS FOR 110 GUESTS AFTER CATERER BAILS

Born on Aug. 26, 1912, in Liverpool, Tinniswood could not pinpoint any particular reason he had outlived so many other people.

"It’s pure luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it," he told the publication at the time he was crowned the world's oldest man. 

John Alfred Tinniswood poses for a photo on April 4, 2024

John Alfred Tinniswood poses for a photo on April 4, 2024, after being crowned the "Oldest Living Man" by Guinness World Records. (Guinness World Records via AP)

Additionally, Tinniswood was the world's oldest surviving male World War II veteran.

Tinniswood assumed the title of "Oldest Living Man" on April 3, 2024, following the death of Venezuela's Juan Vicente Pérez on April 2 at the age of 114 years and 311 days, according to Guinness World Records. 

While other centenarians have credited various foods or drinks for their longevity – 105-year-old Brit Kathleen Hennings said a daily pint of Guinness beer kept her going – Tinniswood had no such thing. 

PIZZA PRETZELS ARE A 'CROWD FAVORITE' AND FUN TWIST ON A CLASSIC SNACK

"I eat what they give me and so does everybody else," he told Guinness World Records in April. "I don't have a special diet."

He did, however, eat a classic British meal every Friday, according to Guinness World Records: fish and chips.

Fish and chips.

Tinniswood enjoyed a meal of fish and chips every Friday before his death on Monday at the age of 112. (iStock)

Other than his Friday treat, Tinniswood stuck to moderation in all aspects of his life. 

He did not smoke and rarely drank, according to Guinness World Records. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much — if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually," Tinniswood said. 

On his 112th birthday in August, Tinniswood again told Guinness World Records that he could not explain just why he had lived for so long. 

Albert Dock, Liverpool, UK.

Tinniswood was born in Liverpool. He is survived by a daughter, Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. (iStock)

"I can't think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster; I did a lot of walking. But to me, I'm no different [to anyone]. No different at all," he said. 

Tinniswood was predeceased by his wife, Blodwen, to whom he was married until her death in 1986, according to Guinness World Records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is survived by a daughter, Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Guinness World Records did not yet name the new holder of the record for oldest living man. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.