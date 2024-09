Eating seafood is a prudent way to get important nutrients. Plus, it's packed with protein and healthy nutrients, and can be served in a variety of dishes.

Many Americans are looking for creative strategies to eat more seafood while watching their household grocery budgets.

Savvy shoppers realize that tilapia is a more affordable fish to purchase as compared to other varieties, but some may think the quality is subpar to other fish.

Fox News Digital asked food experts to help reveal whether tilapia is caught in a net of controversy — or if the perception of tilapia as "less than a great catch" is true.

Here's what they had to say.

Why does tilapia have a bad reputation among seafood picks?

Before you skip over giving tilapia a try, food experts suggest the negative claims about the fish are inflated.

"Tilapia's reputation has suffered due to misconceptions and outdated information," said Samantha Orcutt, a registered dietitian with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Cary, North Carolina.

"Some concerns arise from farming practices in certain regions. But in reality, tilapia is widely farmed under strict guidelines, especially when sourced from reputable suppliers."

Why should you purchase tilapia?

Tlapia's mild flavor, affordability and versatility in cooking make it a great option for many households, said Orcutt, even though it's often overlooked compared to other fish.

"Many of the negative claims about tilapia are exaggerated," she told Fox News Digital. "While it is true that some regions may have less regulated farming practices, much of the tilapia on the market comes from farms that adhere to rigorous safety and sustainability standards."

In addition, some may believe that tilapia is nutritionally lacking — but she cautioned fish lovers to know the facts.

"That's also false," said Orcutt. "While it has fewer omega-3s than fatty fish like salmon, it is still a great source of lean protein, vitamins and minerals."

Should fish lovers reconsider tilapia?

Consumers should ease their doubts about buying this affordable seafood choice, according to Orcutt.

"Tilapia, when sourced responsibly, is an excellent and safe seafood choice," she noted.

"It's an affordable, nutritious protein option that fits into a wide range of diets. The key is ensuring it comes from reliable, certified sources."

What's fueling the fish's subpar reputation?

The reputation of tilapia has been influenced by both rumors and certain credible reports, Orcutt told Fox News Digital.

"Some of the negative perception comes from viral social media posts or misleading headlines, but there are also studies and reports that raise valid concerns," she said.

For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have identified issues with aquaculture practices in some regions, she noted.

"However, these agencies also regulate and monitor imports to ensure safety," she said. "A 2011 report by the USDA noted that farmed tilapia was safe to eat when sourced from certified farms and met U.S. food safety standards."

Tilapia was actually noted as being a standout fish in specific ways.

Donald W. Schaffner, PhD, a distinguished professor and extension specialist and chair of the Department of Food Science at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital in an email "that the FDA says tilapia are a 'best choice' (along with other fish in this list) for avoiding mercury."

What precautions should someone consider when shopping for tilapia?

Consumers should look for certifications such as the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) label, which ensures that the fish is farmed sustainably and responsibly, advised Orcutt.

"Ensure the fish is firm, fresh-smelling and clean."

"The country of origin can also be a clue. Tilapia from countries with stricter regulations, like the U.S. or Canada, is often of higher quality," she said. "Whether you choose fresh or frozen, both can be excellent options — just ensure the fish is firm, fresh-smelling and clean."

Orcutt, a nutrition expert, confidently recommended tilapia as part of a balanced diet.

"It’s a versatile, affordable and nutrient-rich fish that provides high-quality protein and important vitamins and minerals," she said.

"Choosing certified sustainable farms ensures the best quality," she emphasized. "Overall, tilapia is a great choice for a variety of health-conscious diets."

What are the nutritional benefits of tilapia?

Tilapia is a low-calorie, high-protein fish that offers a great option for those seeking lean protein.

A 100-gram serving provides about 26 grams of protein and only about 130 calories, said Orcutt.

"While it contains less omega-3 fatty acids than other fish like salmon, it still contains heart-healthy fats, along with other important nutrients," she noted.

Tilapia contains essential nutrients, per Orcutt, such as:

Protein. It's high in lean protein, making it great for muscle building and weight management.

Selenium. This supports thyroid function and boosts immunity.

Vitamin B12. This is important for nerve function and red blood cell production.

Phosphorus. It's essential for bone health.

What about the price compared to other white fish?

Tilapia is one of the most affordable white fish available, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers.

It is generally cheaper than cod, haddock or halibut, providing good value for its nutritional benefits, said Orcutt.

What are some ways to prepare the fish?

Tilapia can be baked, grilled, pan-fried or steamed.

"Tilapia's mild flavor allows it to take on various seasonings and cooking styles, making it a great option for many recipes," said Orcutt.

