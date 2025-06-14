First day at Costco food court almost sends new hire running for the door

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to the service industry, there may be no busier place at any given time than a Costco food court.

One Reddit user's recent post recalled his first day on the job and how he wanted to quit.

Reddit user "Ok-Development4027" shared his experience on a page dedicated to conversations about Costco.

"First day working at Costco food court I want to quit," he titled a post that quickly received more than 1,000 comments and counting.

The 21-year-old employee said he attended an orientation that "went smooth[ly]" the day before his Friday shift.

When it came time to work his first shift from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., he admitted that he thought the 8-hour schedule, which included a 30-minute break, "was already a lot for my first day, but I brushed it off."

He quickly realized he was "in for a ride" once he started.

The new food court employee noted that the customer flow "was steady since the morning, then later in the day it got worse and worse."

He said he wasn't sure what his role was.

By 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., he said, he "wanted to walk out" because "it was nonstop hectic."

He compared himself to "a zoo animal being watched by all the customers on the inside as I try to move as fast as I can."

The novice employee pointed out that there's "like a whole pizza being sold every 2 minutes and I think I might quit."

He went on to say that he wasn't sure what his role was – "they tell me I'm a closer, yet I was [there] in the morning doing prep stuff."

"Nonetheless, it was extremely overwhelming for my first day [there] and it might be it."

Commenters were mostly encouraging, telling him that things would get better and to stick with it.

"Jobs can often be overwhelming the first few days," one person wrote. "Roll with it the best you can and by next week you'll be a pro. You got this."

"Some jobs aren't for everyone."

"Just remember that EVERYONE there, especially the hiring manager, wants you to make it and become a superstar," another user remarked.

Other users, however, said it's OK to quit.

"Agree – but if you hate it in 3 weeks, give your notice and find one that works," wrote one person.

"And some jobs aren't for everyone," said another commenter. "Perfectly fine if this dude wants to go find a new job."

One commenter who claimed to have once worked as a Costco food court manager didn't seem surprised by the employee's story.

"We'd hire three [people] at a time," the person wrote. "There was always one [who] would quit by the end of the first week."

The employee, who wrote in an update that it "just felt like it was never going to end," revealed in the comments a few days later that this was his "first intense food service job," but he eventually felt more comfortable working behind the counter.

"I ended up staying and feel like I'm getting better and the hang of it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco and Ok-Development4027 for further comment.