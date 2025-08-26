Expand / Collapse search
FOOD

Cracker Barrel's controversial rebrand can't be saved with line dancing, viral video suggests

Sparse crowd line-dances in New York City as customers slam brand's strategy

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Cracker Barrel pop-up in New York City draws mockery after viral video Video

Cracker Barrel pop-up in New York City draws mockery after viral video

A Cracker Barrel pop-up in New York City drew online criticism after a viral video showed a sparse crowd line-dancing, sparking debate over the chain’s new rebrand.

A viral video shows a sparsely attended line-dancing Cracker Barrel pop-up in America’s most populous city, sparking online comments about the restaurant chain’s rebrand.

The event took place at Gansevoort Plaza in New York City's Meatpacking District on June 21 – just days after the company's ill-received rebrand was announced.

The footage shows around 10 New Yorkers line-dancing, with some wearing cowboy hats. (Fox News Digital reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment on the pop-up event.)

CRACKER BARREL DISMISSES CRITICS AS 'VOCAL MINORITY' WHILE RIVAL RESTAURANT ADDS TO BACKLASH

At the time, the company said the pop-up promised "a full-on ‘taste of country' in the heart of the Meatpacking District."

"Gansevoort Plaza will temporarily transform into a slice of roadside Americana, complete with homestyle bites, line dancing, lawn games and plenty of gingham," the event's description read.

Split image of New Yorkers dancing

A viral video shows a sparsely attended Cracker Barrel pop-up, fueling backlash over the chain's recent rebrand. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The video was shared on Instagram, where users reacted to the unusual footage.

CRACKER BARREL EXECUTIVE INSISTS RESTAURANT REMODELS ARE 'WHAT THE GUESTS ASKED FOR'

"Yeah, cause hosting a pop-up for a restaurant chain that doesn’t even have a NYC location makes total sense," one person said.

Another commented, "Line dancing won’t make that terrible logo go away."

Cracker Barrel line dancing pop up in New York

The New York City Cracker Barrel event stirred online derision amid ongoing brand identity criticism. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"This company has no idea what its target market is," another user wrote.

The event is one of several of the restaurant's moves to draw criticism in the past week, starting with the unveiling of its new logo.

Rachel Love, a Tennessee resident and regular Cracker Barrel customer, told Fox News Digital that she feels like the company "ruined a good thing."

Love made a viral video lamenting a new Cracker Barrel location's plain appearance – without the antiques and peg games.

"For a restaurant known for its nostalgia, it's like, what sets you apart from everybody else now?" Love asked. 

new cracker barrel menu

Cracker Barrel recently dropped its longtime illustrated logo in favor of a streamlined, text-only design. (Getty Images)

Sarah Moore, Cracker Barrel's chief marketing officer, previously told Fox News Digital that the "heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven't changed."

"We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us," Moore said. "Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed."

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke contributed reporting.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

