Cracker Barrel's controversial rebrand can't be saved with line dancing, viral video suggests

A viral video shows a sparsely attended line-dancing Cracker Barrel pop-up in America’s most populous city, sparking online comments about the restaurant chain’s rebrand.

The event took place at Gansevoort Plaza in New York City's Meatpacking District on June 21 – just days after the company's ill-received rebrand was announced.

The footage shows around 10 New Yorkers line-dancing, with some wearing cowboy hats. (Fox News Digital reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment on the pop-up event.)

At the time, the company said the pop-up promised "a full-on ‘taste of country' in the heart of the Meatpacking District."

"Gansevoort Plaza will temporarily transform into a slice of roadside Americana, complete with homestyle bites, line dancing, lawn games and plenty of gingham," the event's description read.

The video was shared on Instagram, where users reacted to the unusual footage.

"Yeah, cause hosting a pop-up for a restaurant chain that doesn’t even have a NYC location makes total sense," one person said.

Another commented, "Line dancing won’t make that terrible logo go away."

"This company has no idea what its target market is," another user wrote.

The event is one of several of the restaurant's moves to draw criticism in the past week, starting with the unveiling of its new logo.

Rachel Love, a Tennessee resident and regular Cracker Barrel customer, told Fox News Digital that she feels like the company "ruined a good thing."

Love made a viral video lamenting a new Cracker Barrel location's plain appearance – without the antiques and peg games.

"For a restaurant known for its nostalgia, it's like, what sets you apart from everybody else now?" Love asked.

Sarah Moore, Cracker Barrel's chief marketing officer, previously told Fox News Digital that the "heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven't changed."

"We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us," Moore said. "Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed."

