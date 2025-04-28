Chocolate-covered snack product sold in 16 states recalled for potentially undeclared almonds and cashews

A sweet-and-salty snack is being recalled for having potentially undeclared almonds and cashews.

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Co. issued a voluntary recall of its dark chocolate-covered macadamias on Saturday, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias are packaged in 0.6-ounce and 4-ounce bags.

They were distributed to stores in 16 states plus Guam, the FDA stated in its product recall announcement.

Affected states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

"Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the FDA said.

The recalled 0.6-ounce bags have the bar code 0 72992 05464 4, lot numbers of K5069C1 and K5069C2 and a best-by date of October 2026.

The recalled 4-ounce bags have the bar code 0 72992 05556 6, lot numbers of B4339E1 and B4340E1 and a best-by date of July 2026.

"The recall was initiated after Mauna Loa's internal quality control process identified that the affected batch, manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds and cashews," the FDA said.

"Immediate action was taken to contain the affected product, notify the third-party co-manufacturer, alert consumers and distributors, and report the issue to the FDA."

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with the recall.

This is the second product recall for Mauna Loa this year.

A similar recall was issued in February after "undeclared almonds" were found in a batch of its macadamia nut pouches.

Anyone who has purchased the 0.6-ounce or 4-ounce bags of Mauna Loa's dark chocolate-covered macadamias is encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in our products," the Hawaii-based company said in a statement posted on the FDA's website.