These Chipotle Mezcal steak fajitas are a late-summer hit: Try the recipe

For National Fajita Day, Elizabeth Van Lierde’s "Chipotle Mezcal Steak Fajitas" recipe is a must-try.

"If you're looking for a casual date night where you can still turn up the heat, head to the grill. One of my favorite ways to spice up dinner at home is to simply take things outside. Light a few candles on your patio or balcony and grill up these fiery mezcal-marinated steak fajitas," Van Lierde writes in her book, Everyday Entertaining: 110+ Recipes for Going All Out When You're Staying In.

She continues, "Tender skirt steak marinated in a rich mezcal-citrus blend, charred to perfection, and served alongside all of the classic fajita accoutrements."

Ready to get to sizzling? The full recipe is below.

Chipotle Mezcal Steak Fajitas

Prep time: 4.5 hours (includes 4 hours of marinating)

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients:

⅓ cup lime juice

⅓ cup orange juice

½ cup mezcal

3 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp olive oil, divided

½ cup chopped cilantro +more for serving

2 tbsp canned chipotle chili liquid (more if you like it spicy)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 ½ lbs skirt steak

2 bell peppers (color of your choice), sliced in ¼ inch pieces

½ white onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

For serving:

Corn or flour tortillas

Guacamole

Pico de gallo

Sour cream

Instructions:

Marinade your steak: In a small bowl whisk together lime juice, orange juice, mezcal, soy sauce, two tablespoons olive oil, cilantro, chipotle chili liquid, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and paprika. Pour marinade over steak in a large bowl, making sure steak is submerged or in a large, sealable bag. Allow steak to marinate for at least four hours or overnight. Prepare a gas grill on medium high heat for direct grilling, or heat a cast iron grill pan on medium high heat on the stove top. Grill steak for two-to-three minutes on each side (for medium rare) or until charred. Transfer steak to a cutting board, tent with foil, and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Slice against the grain for ½ inch strips. Heat a large, heavy bottom skillet on medium high heat. Add in the remaining two tablespoons olive oil, bell peppers, onions, salt, and a few turns of cracked black pepper. Sauté peppers until slightly tender and the skin is charred, about eight-to-10 minutes. Char corn or flour tortillas over a grill, gas flame or in a dry skillet for 15-20 seconds on each side on medium high heat. Keep tortillas in a warm, damp dishcloth to keep warm. Serve steak, peppers and charred tortillas on a serving platter with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Buy the book on Amazon here.

This recipe is excerpted from Everyday Entertaining by Elizabeth Van Lierde.