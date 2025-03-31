Chicken salad sandwich sold in vending machines recalled, plus brioche bread, too

A recall has been issued for a chicken salad sandwich containing undeclared milk that was mainly sold in vending machines in Georgia and South Carolina, while a separate recall was issued because of undeclared allergens in a Texas company's brioche bread products.

Cromer Food Services (CFS), with headquarters in Anderson, South Carolina, announced the chicken salad sandwich recall several days ago, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is for all lots of CFS's Chicken Salad on White sandwich with UPC codes 31166 and 13172.

These sandwiches were distributed between Dec. 26, 2024, and March 24, 2025.

They were sold primarily in micro-markets and vending machines in Georgia and South Carolina, according to the FDA recall notice.

The FDA notified CFS during a routine inspection last week that the label for the chicken salad sandwich "failed to include the ingredients for the bread, which contains the allergen milk."

The use-by-date for the sandwich with the UPC code of 31166 was Jan. 3, 2025, while the use-by-date for the sandwich with the UPC code of 13172 is April 1, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

Anyone who purchased these sandwiches is "urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product."

In a separate announcement, the Dallas-based Bakery Group last week issued a recall for hundreds of cases of brioche loaves and hamburger buns that may contain undeclared milk, soy and yellow dye No. 5.

The Bakery Group said 629 cases of the Dense Brioche Pullman loaves with the product code 654203 and 104 cases of Brioche HB Buns with the product code 54500 have been recalled.

Both products were sold to the Ben E. Keith Co. in Fort Worth and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda stores in Dallas for wholesale distribution between Dec. 24, 2024, and March 12, 2025, according to the FDA's recall notice.

The Bakery Group initiated a voluntary recall on March 25 after a routine inspection by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and the FDA announced the recall three days later.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat milk or yellow dye No. 5 "run the risk of possible serious allergic reaction" if they consume the products, according to the notice.

The Dense Brioche Pullman loaves are packaged seven in a case and the 4.5-inch Brioche HB Buns are packaged 48 in a case.

The Bakery Group said the improper labeling "was caused by human error in our labeling and packaging department" and had been corrected as of March 19.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bakery Group and CFS seeking comment on the recalls.