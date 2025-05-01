Cheapest food delivery fees are in these surprising places: Did your city make the list?

New data has revealed the major American cities that have the cheapest food delivery fees.

A website for deal-seekers and shoppers analyzed data from DoorDash and Grubhub across 20 major U.S. cities and food categories to calculate the average delivery fee per order.

Four Texas cities rank in the top 10 overall, data from BravoDeal.com showed.

Fort Worth had the cheapest average DoorDash delivery fees, at just 40 cents per order.

Dallas wasn't far behind, ranking second with an average charge of 47 cents.

Houston came in sixth at 63 cents, while San Antonio was eighth at 67 cents and Austin was ninth at 70 cents.

Austin had the cheapest average Grubhub delivery fees among Texas cities.

It was second overall behind Seattle, which had an average charge of $3.14 per order.

The capital of Texas was slightly more, with an average delivery fee of $3.32.

Houston was third with an average delivery charge of $3.38, while Dallas rounded out the top 10 with an average fee of $4.18 per order.

The city with the highest average DoorDash delivery fee was Jacksonville, Florida ($2.70), which ranked in the top 10 for Grubhub orders — while Grubhub users in San Francisco are paying the most ($6.12).

Food delivery fees can differ by city due to a variety of factors.

These include cost of living and local tax regulations that may impact pricing, the study noted.

"It's important to consider the additional costs you may be subject to on top of delivery when placing an order to decide if it's worth the cost," said Marco Farnararo, CEO and co-founder of the Bravo Savings Network, which operates BravoDeal.com.

Uber Eats data was unavailable for the study, according to BravoDeal.com.

Here's what the study found.

Cheapest cities for DoorDash delivery fees

Fort Worth, Texas ($0.40) Dallas ($0.47) Philadelphia ($0.51) San Francisco ($0.54) Phoenix ($0.57) Houston ($0.63) Chicago ($0.66) San Antonio ($0.67) Austin, Texas ($0.70) Columbus, Ohio ($0.75)

Cheapest cities for Grubhub delivery fees

Seattle ($3.14) Austin, Texas ($3.32) Houston ($3.38) New York City ($3.63) Charlotte, North Carolina ($3.80) Columbus, Ohio ($3.97) San Antonio ($3.98) Jacksonville, Florida ($4.03) Philadelphia ($4.07) Dallas ($4.18)

Fox News Digital reached out to DoorDash and Grubhub for comment.