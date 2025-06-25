Can drinking soda help migraines? Doctors reveal whether bubbly drinks cure headaches or not

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the 39 million Americans who suffer from migraines, finding effective relief can be a constant struggle – leading many to test out old wives' tales.

Some claim that applying potato slices to the forehead helps kill the complex headaches, while others submerge their feet in hot water in a desperate search for relief.

Another remedy? Sipping soda, particularly Coke, is said to cure migraines.

But does it really work?

Dr. Kay Kennis, a general practitioner in England and a trustee for the Migraine Trust, pointed out that caffeine is the main substance in sodas that may help some migraine sufferers.

"The caffeine in Coke can act as a nerve disruptor, [as] a substance that affects nerve activity," the expert told Fox News Digital. "For some, that disturbance works in a positive way."

Kennis added, "There are some painkillers that people take for migraine that have caffeine - and some do respond well to that - but we don't fully know why."

Caffeine can be a trigger for migraines as well, said the doctor, who advised that too much caffeine consumption can cause "a worse situation in the long run."

Blake Livingood, a doctor of natural medicine (DC) based in North Carolina, also noted the impact of caffeine during an interview with Fox News Digital.

Caffeine can impact blood flow to the brain, he said, which may provide relief.

"Caffeine can constrict blood vessels and change blood flow to the brain, which might help if your headache is related to dilation of those vessels," he said.

"But the idea that soda actually cures or prevents migraines - no, it doesn’t."

"Watermelon can give you good electrolytes and improve blood flow, especially if you sprinkle a little salt on it, which also happens to taste great."

Livingood also acknowledged the viral "McMigraine" remedy that claims sipping Coke and eating McDonald's fries is an effective solution.

"If you look at those ingredients - salt, caffeine, and sugar - they can have an impact on blood flow to the head," he said.

"That’s partly why grabbing fries with your soda sometimes seems to help. The salt in the fries, the sugar and the caffeine combined can change circulation and electrolytes."

But he said there are much healthier ways to get those benefits, ranging from fruit to nuts to organic coffee.

"Organic coffee is a better caffeine source," Livingood recommended. "Watermelon can give you good electrolytes and improve blood flow, especially if you sprinkle a little salt on it, which also happens to taste great."

The health expert has also seen success in using magnesium to prevent migraines. He said electrolytes and sodium are key components in prevention and recovery as well, in addition to potassium.

Livingood also advised migraine sufferers to try mined salt and sea salt instead of regular table salt.

"Any form of salt can impact blood flow and electrolytes, but there are better sources," he said.

"Sprinkling good-quality salt on watermelon or nuts or even adding a pinch to your water is a healthier way to get those minerals."

Norbert Heuser, an entpreneur and author of the book "Coffee Addiction & Caffeinism," also told Fox News Digital he doesn't recommend relying on sugary beverages for migraine relief.

"Migraines are complex and often tied to inflammation, dehydration, toxins like heavy metals and chemicals, or even environmental stressors such as EMF [electromagnetic radiation] from cell phones, WiFi and other sources," the health and wellness advocate said.

Heuser added, "The high sugar content and artificial additives in sodas and energy drinks can actually make these underlying issues worse over time. It’s a quick fix that ignores the root causes – and may even fuel them."