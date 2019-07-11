Making cookies? Most bakers forget this one important step

There are few things in the world more satisfying than cookies fresh out of the oven. If you’ve been baking long enough, you probably have a few secrets for baking can’t-resist cookies. But there’s one thing many folks forget. You need to chill cookie dough before baking it!

Does it make a difference? Absolutely. This is the one step that will transform even your best cookie recipes.

Why You Need to Chill Your Cookie Dough

For starters, chilling prevents cookies from spreading out too quickly once they’re in the oven. If you use a higher fat butter (like Kerrygold), chilling your dough is absolutely essential. Popping your dough in the fridge allows the fats to cool. As a result, the cookies will expand more slowly, holding onto their texture. If you skip the chilling step, you’re more likely to wind up with flat, sad disks instead of lovely, chewy cookies.

Cookies made from chilled dough are also much more flavorful. This is thanks to a few different factors. The dough becomes hydrated as the dry ingredients soak up moisture from the wet ingredients. This subtle hydration makes the dough less wet, concentrating the flavors. The result is cookies with a nice even bake and lovely golden brown color. And if you use brown butter in your cookie recipes, chilling the dough overnight allows the flavors to develop so you get a richer, more decadent cookie.

While this hydration is taking place, the flour also breaks down into sugar, making the dough taste sweeter. After as little as half an hour, your dough transforms into a bowl of goodness with an additional kiss of sweetness. Is it worth the wait? You bet.

How Long Should You Chill Your Cookie Dough?

This is really up to you. If you’re short on time, try and squeeze in at least a half an hour if you can. 30 minutes will do the trick if you’re simply looking to avoid your cookies spreading all over the place. If you have the luxury of chilling the dough overnight to develop flavor, go for it.

The Best Cookies for Chilling

People always recommend chilling chocolate chip cookies but shortbread, sugar cookies and even these terrific ginger cookies all benefit from a little time in the fridge. Feel free to test it out using your favorite recipes and compare the results.

Ready to become a cookie-baking master? Check out these essential tips for baking perfect cookies every time!