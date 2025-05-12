Three natural food dyes approved by FDA as RFK Jr. says industry is 'stepping up'

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the approval of three natural-source colors in food items.

Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate can all be used now by any manufacturer for color-approved items.

"I'm pleased to report that ‘promises made’ have been ‘promises kept,’" FDA Commissioner Martin Makary said in a news release.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the FDA announced a ban on petroleum-based synthetic dyes within the nation’s food supply, citing health concerns.

"FDA staff have been moving quickly to expedite the publication of these decisions, underscoring our serious intent to transition away from petroleum-based dyes in the food supply and provide new colors from natural sources," Makary also said.

Galdieria extract blue is a blue color derived from the unicellular red algae Galdieria sulphuraria.

It is approved for nonalcoholic beverages and beverage bases, breakfast cereal coatings, candies, frozen desserts, frostings and other sweet selections, according to the news release.

Butterfly pea flower extract, derived from water extraction of the dried flower petals of the butterfly pea plant, can achieve colors of blue, green and purple.

The dye is already approved for various drinks but has been expanded to cereals, crackers, candies and different snacks.

Calcium phosphate is a white color. It can be used now in chicken products and candies.

In a Saturday appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. detailed the announcement.

He said the food industry "has really stepped up" and has been working together with federal agencies like the FDA.

"The industry is coming to the table. They are talking to us. They are taking this seriously," he added.

Vani Hari, Truvani founder and "Food Babe," told Fox News Digital on Monday that it's unprecedented to see the FDA moving so swiftly.

"After this change, the industry will have no excuses not to convert their products to more natural sources," said Hari.

"Petroleum-based dyes are linked to a litany of health issues and it's time American food companies serve us the same safer ingredients they already use in other countries."

Certified nutritionist and Realfoodology founder Courtney Swan told Fox News Digital, "We should have been using plant extracts all along."

She added, "They exist in nature and don’t have risks like the synthetic lab-made ones we’ve been using."

MAHA Action spokesperson Emma Post said the approval moves America "one step closer toward a cleaner, healthier food system."

Post told Fox News Digital, "We look forward to seeing food companies adopt and innovate to create healthier alternatives as they do their part to Make America Healthy Again, and phase out the use of these toxic, petroleum-based chemicals from our food supply."

Tyson Foods recently announced it intends to get rid of petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its products by the end of May, Fox News Digital reported.