Family-owned ice cream parlor dishing out artificial dye-free scoops following ban

Ice cream parlors are ready to serve summer crowds as warmer days approach.

One shop scooping out its ice cream is switching up the way it makes homemade sweet treats.

Family-owned King Cone in Plover, Wisconsin, has announced it will be phasing out artificial food dyes.

Judy Klosinski and son Ben Klosinski, owners of King Cone, told Fox News Digital the decision stemmed from inspiration they received from a family member.

"The switch away from using artificial coloring came as Ben and his family started researching more about dyes and color additives in the food their family was consuming," Judy Klosinksi said.

"Ben's son appeared to be having issues in the fall of 2024. We started checking into making the switch to natural dyes."

The shop was unable to find healthier ingredients from existing suppliers.

"Over the years, many families came in with small children [who] weren't allowed to have the brightly colored ice creams – and it was heartbreaking to watch," said Judy Klosinski.

Currently, the shop's "Superdude" and "Fruity Pebbles" flavors are dye-free – and the goal is to make every flavor of ice cream completely dye-free by the end of 2025.

"As our homemade ice cream is crafted by us, we found that any brightly colored ingredient usually meant it contained anywhere from one to as many as four of the dyes that are now being banned in the United States," Judy Klosinski said.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced the approval of three natural-source colors in food items: Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate.

Galdieria extract blue is a blue color derived from the unicellular red algae Galdieria sulphuraria and is approved to be used in ice cream.

"While we weren't sure how the customers would react to the change, many have said they're happy to see more options and less harmful dyes."

Butterfly pea flower extract, derived from the water extraction of the dried flower petals of the butterfly pea plant, can achieve colors of blue, green and purple and is approved for use in candies.

Calcium phosphate is a white color approved for candies.

"As we are a family-owned business, we were overwhelmed by the positive comments and grateful that the customers were appreciative of our effort to give them a safe alternative for their kids," son Ben Klosinski added.

Stella's Homemade Ice Cream in South Carolina also announced it was doing away with artificial food dyes, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The South Carolina shop has been experimenting with spirulina, turmeric and purple carrot juice instead of artificial food dyes.

King Cone has been in business since 1984.