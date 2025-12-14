Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Recipes

'American Kitchen' chef's popovers rise to the occasion as a holiday side

American twist on Yorkshire pudding features garlic, herbs and Gruyère cheese

By Peter Burke Fox News
close
Holiday popovers rise to perfection as chef preps variety of seasonal sauces Video

Holiday popovers rise to perfection as chef preps variety of seasonal sauces

In this segment from "American Kitchen," chef and restaurateur David Burke prepares three different sauces and his signature popovers. (credit: Fox Nation, "American Kitchen"

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation's new culinary series "American Kitchen" has award-winning chef and restaurateur David Burke stepping into the spotlight with a dish that's festive, nostalgic and deceptively simple: his signature popovers.

The segment gives viewers an inside look at one of Burke's longtime restaurant favorites — a towering, golden popover baked until crisp on the outside and airy at the center.

Though rooted in the classic Yorkshire pudding, Burke's version brings an unmistakably American twist.

'AMERICAN KITCHEN' CELEBRITY CHEF SHARES SECRET OF MAKING RESTAURANT-QUALITY PRIME RIB AT HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

"Popovers are basically Yorkshire puddings made from the drippings of roast beef. We're not making it that way today, but we have a great popover recipe," Burke tells viewers as he begins mixing the batter.

The chef describes it as similar to a thick crêpe batter.

"American Kitchen" chef David Burke prepares to pour ingredients into a mixer against a backdrop of Christmas.

Celebrity chef David Burke prepares to blend ingredients used to make his signature popovers. (Fox Nation)

Burke whisks flour with eggs and milk, blending in garlic, herbs and melted butter, then resting the batter to develop flavor and rise.

"We usually mix this one day ahead," he admits — to help it "rise a little bit."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Once poured into prepared popover pans, the batter bakes in a roaring hot oven until it balloons like a savory soufflé, "fluffy and crispy and delicious."

A touch of Gruyère on top adds richness without weighing the popovers down.

Popovers are seen in trays before being placed in an oven.

The popovers are topped with Gruyère before the trays are placed in the oven. (Fox Nation)

Popovers by David Burke

Ingredients (yield: 6)

1 tbsp unsalted butter, softened 

3 eggs

1¼ cup milk 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp melted unsalted butter 

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp mixed, minced, fresh herbs such as parsley, chervil, tarragon and chives

David Burke's Popovers are shown on a table.

Burke's popovers are "fluffy and crispy and delicious," the celebrity chef says. (Fox Nation)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Using softened butter, generously coat six 6 oz ramekins or large muffin cups. Set aside.

3. Combine the eggs, milk, melted butter and herbs in a medium bowl. Whisk to blend.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

4. Combine the flour and salt in a separate bowl. 

5. Pour the egg mixture over the flour — and using a spoon, mix together until well blended. 

6. Fill the prepared ramekins or muffin cups three-quarters full. Place the filled ramekins on a baking sheet in the preheated oven, and bake for 15 minutes. 

Popovers are removed from an oven.

Burke removes his signature popovers from the oven. (Fox Nation)

7. Lower the temperature to 350 degrees, and continue to bake the Popovers for an additional 20 minutes, or until they are golden brown and beautifully puffed. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

8. Remove them from the oven and serve warm.

To learn more about Fox Nation offerings, click here. 

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.

Close modal

Continue