'American Kitchen' chef's popovers rise to the occasion as a holiday side

Fox Nation's new culinary series "American Kitchen" has award-winning chef and restaurateur David Burke stepping into the spotlight with a dish that's festive, nostalgic and deceptively simple: his signature popovers.

The segment gives viewers an inside look at one of Burke's longtime restaurant favorites — a towering, golden popover baked until crisp on the outside and airy at the center.

Though rooted in the classic Yorkshire pudding, Burke's version brings an unmistakably American twist.

"Popovers are basically Yorkshire puddings made from the drippings of roast beef. We're not making it that way today, but we have a great popover recipe," Burke tells viewers as he begins mixing the batter.

The chef describes it as similar to a thick crêpe batter.

Burke whisks flour with eggs and milk, blending in garlic, herbs and melted butter, then resting the batter to develop flavor and rise.

"We usually mix this one day ahead," he admits — to help it "rise a little bit."

Once poured into prepared popover pans, the batter bakes in a roaring hot oven until it balloons like a savory soufflé, "fluffy and crispy and delicious."

A touch of Gruyère on top adds richness without weighing the popovers down.

Popovers by David Burke

Ingredients (yield: 6)

1 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

3 eggs

1¼ cup milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp melted unsalted butter

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp mixed, minced, fresh herbs such as parsley, chervil, tarragon and chives

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Using softened butter, generously coat six 6 oz ramekins or large muffin cups. Set aside.

3. Combine the eggs, milk, melted butter and herbs in a medium bowl. Whisk to blend.

4. Combine the flour and salt in a separate bowl.

5. Pour the egg mixture over the flour — and using a spoon, mix together until well blended.

6. Fill the prepared ramekins or muffin cups three-quarters full. Place the filled ramekins on a baking sheet in the preheated oven, and bake for 15 minutes.

7. Lower the temperature to 350 degrees, and continue to bake the Popovers for an additional 20 minutes, or until they are golden brown and beautifully puffed.

8. Remove them from the oven and serve warm.

