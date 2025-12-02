'American Kitchen' celebrity chef shares secret of making restaurant-quality prime rib at home for Christmas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The debut recipe on Fox Nation's "American Kitchen" features an unmistakably "festive" and "delicious" centerpiece: a roasted, spice-crusted prime rib from celebrity chef and restaurateur David Burke.

"Americans for Christmas — we choose roast beef," Burke says as he introduces the starring dish.

"This is prime rib. Could be prime beef. Could be choice beef. They're both great."

Whatever choice a person makes, he recommends doing so with the ribs detached.

"We're going to show you how to make it easily like a chef at a restaurant," he says. "But we're going to do it with a smaller piece."

Burke's seasoning blend — garlic powder, onion powder, lots of salt and pepper and a little bit of cayenne — goes on thick, blanketing the prime rib.

"Just be careful, because cayenne gets very hot," he cautions.

"We're going to put a lot of spice on here, understanding a lot of it will fall off. And it's only on the outside. You have a thick cut of meat, so you're not really seasoning the inside."

Instead of dropping vegetables under the roast from the start, he adds the mirepoix midway through cooking — a strategic move to keep the carrots and celery intact enough to serve as a proper side.

"I don't want it to cook to mush," he says.

By the time the roast emerges, Burke shifts gears into carving and plating.

"Now that's a roast," he says as he removes the holiday feast from the oven almost two hours later.

Roasted Spice-Crusted Prime Rib by David Burke

Ingredients

Prime Rib

10 lb whole prime beef rib roast, fat trimmed; bones removed and reserved

1 cup cumin

12 tbsp black pepper

6 tbsp cayenne pepper (optional or to taste)

Coarse salt

Vegetables

2 onions, quartered

2 stalks celery

Approximately 40 baby carrots

Mushroom–Madeira Stew

4 tbsp unsalted butter

4 lbs shiitake mushrooms, cleaned, stems removed, sliced

½ cup Madeira

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

4 cups boiling chicken stock

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Horseradish–Mustard Mousse

2 cups crème fraîche

2 tbsp prepared horseradish (drained)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1½ tsp coarse salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Prime Rib

1. Combine cumin and black pepper in a bowl.

2. Generously coat the entire outside of the roast and then salt.

3. Place the bones on the bottom of the pan, then add seasoned roast on the bones at the base of the roasting pan and roast for approximately 2.25 hours, until an internal temperature reads 120 degrees (check the roast from time to time, if the seasoning starts to burn, cover the roast with foil).

4. Remove the roast from the oven and allow it to rest for 15 minutes before carving. Raise the oven temperature to 500 degrees.

Mushroom–Madeira Stew

1. While the meat is roasting, prepare the stew. Melt the butter in a large, shallow saucepan over medium heat.

2. Add the onion, carrot and celery and sauté for 6 minutes, or until the onion is translucent.

3. Stir in the mushrooms and sauté for an additional 5 minutes.

4. Add the Madeira and stir to deglaze the pan.

5. Raise the heat and cook for approximately 5 minutes or until there is about 1 tbsp of liquid left in the pan.

6. Vigorously stir in the flour, making sure no lumps form. Cook the mixture, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

7. Stir in the boiling chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

8. Lower the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the flavors are nicely blended and the sauce is thick.

9. Remove from the heat and tent lightly with foil to keep warm until ready to serve.

Horseradish–Mustard Mousse

1. Place the crème fraîche in a chilled, stainless steel mixing bowl and whisk vigorously until soft peaks form.

2. Whisk in the horseradish, mustard, salt and pepper to taste and continue whisking the mousse is slightly firm.

3. Taste and if necessary, adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper.

4. Cover the mousse with plastic wrap and refrigerate until you are ready to serve.