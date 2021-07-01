Grilled corn on the cob recipe with spicy butter adds a perfect kick to your July 4 meal

Here’s a summer recipe that will bring the heat to your Fourth of July celebration.

Stacy Anderson, of the food blog The Hurried Hostess, shared her recipe for "Perfectly Grilled Corn With Spicy Butter" with Fox News ahead of the holiday weekend.

"Grilled corn is a staple in 4th of July barbecues, but if you really want to take it up a notch, you've got to make this spicy butter to serve with it," Anderson told Fox News in an email.

Though grilling corn on the cob might seem intimidating compared to the more traditional method of boiling it, Anderson says in her blog post that the process is "really pretty easy."

To make it yourself, here’s the "Perfectly Grilled Corn With Spicy Butter" recipe, from The Hurried Hostess.

Ingredients

Corn

8 ears of corn

Salt

Spicy Butter

½ cup unsalted butter

1 tablespoon hot sauce

Instructions

Corn

1. Heat the grill to medium.

2. Pull the outer husks down the ear to the base. Strip away the silk from each ear of corn by hand. Fold husks back into place, and place the ears of corn in a large bowl of cold water with 1 tablespoon of salt for 10 minutes.

3. Remove corn from water and shake off excess. Place the corn on the grill, close the cover and grill for 15 to 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, or until kernels are tender when pierced with a knife.

4. Remove the husks and eat on the cob or remove the kernels. Serve with the spicy butter. Spread over the corn while hot.

Butter

Combine the butter and hot sauce until well mixed. Chill until ready for use.