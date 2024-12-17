3 Christmas cookie exchange gift ideas for nearly every diet

Christmas cookies are among the most enjoyed treats of the holiday season.

With so many choices and varieties, though – not to mention food allergies, special diets and other sensitivities – it can be hard to know what kind to make for a Christmas cookie exchange party.

Here are three cookie recipes that are likely to please even the pickiest eater on your Christmas list.

Chewy Sesame Gingersnaps from Joy Wilson

These cookies are the "perfect blend of spicy and sweet, with a deep molasses flavor that makes them a holiday favorite," Joy Wilson, a Houston-based blogger and cookbook author who is better known as "Joy the Baker," told Fox News Digital.

"Rolled in sesame seeds before baking, the cookies get an extra layer of toasty nuttiness that pairs beautifully with their warm, spiced center," she said. "They're a classic addition to any Christmas cookie tin."

In addition to their "irresistible" chewy texture and bold flavors, these cookies can be prepared and kept frozen up to four weeks ahead of time, Wilson said.

Ingredients

4 ½ cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup unsulphured molasses

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs, at room temperature

⅓ cup sesame seeds, for topping

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, blend together butter and sugars on medium-low speed until well incorporated and fluffy, about three to five minutes. Add the molasses and vanilla extract on low speed, stopping the mixer to scrape down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Add in one egg at a time, mixing for 30 seconds before adding the next.

3. Add the dry ingredients all at once to the wet and incorporate on low speed until the flour just disappears. Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to finish incorporating the dough, scraping the bottom of the bowl to find any hidden pockets of butter or flour. Once the dough is incorporated, cover the bowl with plastic wrap (or transfer the dough to waxed paper or plastic wrap) and refrigerate for at least two hours.

(Dough can also be wrapped as a log and sealed in a freezer-safe bag and frozen for up to four weeks.)

4. When ready to bake, place racks in the center and upper third of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Place sesame seeds in a shallow bowl. Portion tablespoon size balls of cookie dough and roll in sesame seeds to completely cover. Place on the prepared baking sheets, about two inches apart. Press the dough balls with the heel of your hand to flatten slightly.

5. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until spread and dry across the top. Remove from the oven and cool completely on wire racks before storing in cookie tins or an airtight container. Cookies are delicious for several days, stored in sealed containers.

Mama Fran's Italian Almond-Orange Biscotti from Alon Gontowski

These cookies are childhood favorites of chef Alon Gontowski, the executive pastry chef at the Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa in Brandenton, Florida.

As a child, he would make these with his Italian mother and then distribute them to family and friends.

"These are the kind of sweet memories I wish for those who use this recipe," he told Fox News Digital, noting that the recipe can be easily adapted for other flavor profiles if almond and orange are not a favorite.

"The addition of dried cranberries, fruits, chocolate chips and various nuts makes this a delicious recipe to have fun with," he said.

They are also good dipped in chocolate after baking, Gontowski said.

Ingredients

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 pinch salt

3 eggs

¼ tsp almond extract

Zest of one orange

½ cup chopped almonds

2 tsp baking powder

Chocolate (optional)

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

2. Lightly beat the three eggs in a small bowl and add to dry mixture. Blend slightly. Add zest, extract and nuts. Mix until incorporated.

3. Remove dough from bowl and place on a slightly floured table. Divide the dough in half. Shape each half into flat long cylinders (1 inch high by 2 ½ inches wide, 8 inches long). Place on parchment-lined baking sheet.

4. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Cut the cylinders into ¾-inch slices and place them back on the cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes or until slightly brown. Remove from oven and cool completely.

5. Once cooled, dip into melted chocolate if desired.

Vegan Christmas Cookies from Nandor Barta

While these cookies are vegan and have no animal products, that does not mean they are lacking in taste, Nandor Barta, one of the founders of the vegan recipe blog My Pure Plants, told Fox News Digital.

The fact that these cookies do not have eggs or butter means they are an option for those who have food allergies, and they can also be made gluten-free with the substitution of gluten-free flour.

Barta, who lives with his wife in New York, told Fox News Digital these cookies are "chewy in the middle and crunchy on the outside."

"The key is to emulsify the wet ingredients longer than you may think necessary," he said. "You need to combine oil, sugars, apple sauce and vanilla and use a hand mixer to beat together on low speed for two minutes."

This, he said, leads to a dough that is "airy and perfect."

Ingredients

½ cup vegetable oil, sunflower oil, or liquid refined coconut oil

¾ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened apple sauce

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon (optional, but recommended)

2½ cups all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour blend

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

¼ cup white chocolate chips

½ cup vegan candy-coated chocolates

2 tablespoons mini edible sugar pearls

2 tablespoons vegan Christmas sprinkles

Instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the oil, brown and white sugar, applesauce, and vanilla extract. Use an electric hand mixer to help beat the ingredients on low speed for two minutes or until well emulsified.

2. Stir in the dry ingredients (flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda) until they are well combined with the other ingredients. The mixture will become very thick, but will still be soft. (If it is too stiff, add one to two tablespoons of dairy-free milk to loosen it up.)

3. Gently fold in the sprinkles, candy-coated chocolates and sugar pearls using a spatula. Cover the bowl and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to prevent the dough from spreading.

4. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking tray with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Scoop two-teaspoon balls of dough and roll them into balls. Place the cookie dough balls on the lined baking tray, leaving 2-3 inches of space between them.

For thinner, chewier cookies: use a small glass to flatten the cookie dough balls until they are about 1-inch thick.

5. Bake eight to 12 minutes, until barely golden brown on the edges. Cool on baking tray for at least 10 minutes before moving the cookies to a wire rack to continue cooling.

These recipes from the bakers noted above were all shared with Fox News Digital.