3 indulgent chocolate mousse recipes to match Pantone's color of the year

Pantone's official color of the year for 2025 is Mocha Mousse – a "mellow" brown hue reminiscent of warm coffee and rich chocolate.

Laurie Pressman, Pantone Color Institute's vice president, told Fox News Digital that its selection "extends further into our desire for comfort and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others."

She also said, "It is a color that brings feelings of contentment, inspiring a positive state of inner peace, calm and balance, as well as being tuned in with the world around us."

8 GREAT GIFTS FOR FOOD AND WINE LOVERS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Pressman described Mocha Mousse as a "sophisticated and lush brown that extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded" to embracing "luxe."

With holiday festivities fast approaching, a decadent mousse recipe could be a great addition to elevate almost any dessert table.

Here are three chocolate mousse recipes to consider.

They're from Paul Nolan, executive pastry chef at Thomas Preti Events to Savor in New York City — as well as from Arkansas bakery owner Misti Stowers and South Florida chef and author Richard Ingraham.

Mocha Mousse from 'Chef Paul' at Thomas Preti Events to Savor

Ingredients

360 grams of 70% chocolate (can be semi-sweet chocolate chips or solid chocolate)

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

50 grams cold water

2 teaspoons gelatine powder

1 teaspoon agar

50 grams glucose syrup (can be substituted with corn syrup if needed)

FRENCH TOAST STICKS MADE BY CHEF'S FAMILY FOR YOUR FAMILY: TRY THE RECIPE

900 grams heavy cream

Pinch of salt

3 egg whites

170 grams sugar, dissolved in water (this should be similar to wet sand in a saucepan)

Directions

1. Bloom gelatine powder in cold water.

2. Combine gelatine in water with glucose and agar in a separate small pan. Heat over low heat until liquid simmers gently.

3. Heat cream with salt. Do not boil. Pour cream over chocolate and espresso to melt. Whisk gently to dissolve.

4. Add agar gelatin and glucose mix to the chocolate and allow to cool for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.

5. Bring a small pan of sugar to a boil and cook sugar to 240 degrees. In a mixing bowl, place egg whites to make meringue.

10-POUND CINNAMON ROLL AT SMALL-TOWN RESTAURANT GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK: 'BIGGER THAN MY HEAD'

6. Using the whisk attachment, whip egg whites. While sugar boils for two minutes on medium-high heat, before pouring hot sugar inside the bowl to cook egg whites to a meringue. Whip until almost cool.

7. Combine meringue mix into cooled chocolate mixture until smoothed & fully combined.

8. Pour the mousse mixture into a vessel for serving. Allow to refrigerate for four hours to set fully before serving.

Black Tie Mousse Cake from Misti Stowers, owner of Buttercream Bakery in Arkansas

Ingredients

Swiss chocolate cake mix (boxed)

¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin (second layer)

1 cup heavy cream (second layer)

¼ cup powdered sugar

ARKANSAS DESSERT WITH AN ANIMAL IN ITS NAME IS AWARD-WINNING TREAT WITH 'NO POSSUM INCLUDED'

1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin (third layer)

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 ½ cups heavy cream (third layer)

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 12-ounce bag milk chocolate chips

Directions

First layer (cake)

1. Bake Swiss chocolate cake (following box instructions) and spread thin in a 10-inch pan.

Second layer (chocolate mousse)

2. Carefully melt semi-sweet chocolate chips and cream cheese together in the microwave.

3. Whisk together and make sure no chocolate lumps remain. Allow to cool.

4. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of cold water with 1 teaspoon of unflavored gelatin to dissolve it. Then, whisk 2 tablespoons of boiling water.

CHOCOLATE 'LASAGNA' FOR A UNIQUE, DELECTABLE DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

5. Measure 1 cup heavy cream into a deep bowl or 4-cup measuring cup.

6. Add ¼ cup powdered sugar and dissolved gelatin to the heavy cream. Beat at high speed until stiff peaks form.

7. Fold the chocolate cream cheese mixture into the whipped cream. Continue folding until it’s completely mixed in.

8. Spread the chocolate mousse evenly over the chocolate cake layer. Put in the fridge while you prepare the white chocolate mousse layer.

Third layer (white chocolate mousse)

9. In a small bowl, soften 1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin in 1 tablespoon of cold water.

10. Bring ½ cup of heavy cream to a boil.

11. Whisk the softened gelatin into the boiling cream and whisk until dissolved.

12. Pour the boiling cream over 1 cup white chocolate chips.

13. Stir until the chips are melted and completely smooth.

14. Measure 1 cup of heavy cream into a deep bowl or measuring cup. Beat until stiff peaks form.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

15. Fold the melted white chocolate into the whipped cream. Continue to fold until it's completely incorporated.

16. Spread the white chocolate mousse over the chocolate mousse layer. Place in the fridge and chill for at least an hour before placing the cake together.

Fourth layer (ganache)

17. Heat heavy cream in the microwave until it starts to bubble.

18. Add the chocolate chips, let sit. Then, vigorously stir until your ganache mixture is smooth.

Chocolate Chip Cupcakes with Chocolate Mousse (vegan) from ‘LOVE: My Love Expressed Through Food’ by chef Richard Ingraham

The ingredients in this recipe are intended to be vegan but can also be substituted for your dietary preferences. Serves 4.

Ingredients for cupcakes

1 cupcake flour

5 tablespoons cocoa powder

3 tablespoons coconut sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons almond butter

1⁄4 cup coconut yogurt

COWBOYS FANS CAN TRY 'FRITOS SUNDAE' AT HOME GAMES ALL SEASON LONG

1⁄2 cup almond milk

1 flax egg or 1 whole egg

1 tablespoon flax seed mill

2 1⁄2 tablespoons water

1⁄2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 pint raspberries

Directions for cupcakes

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease four ramekins.

2. In a medium bowl, combine cake flour, cocoa powder and coconut sugar.

3. In a separate small bowl, combine pure vanilla extract, almond butter, coconut yogurt, almond milk and flax egg (or 1 whole egg).

4. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until well incorporated. Fold in chocolate chips.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

5. Spray each ramekin with non-stick spray. Fill each ramekin ¾ of the way with the batter.

6. Transfer the ramekin to the preheated oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

Ingredients for chocolate mousse

5 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 avocados

4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 teaspoons agave nectar

1⁄4 cup almond milk

1 1⁄2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions for chocolate mousse

1. Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 15-second bursts, stirring until melted. Set aside and let cool until just barely warm.

2. Halve and pit the avocados, then scoop them into a food processor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

3. Add the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, agave, almond milk, pure vanilla extract and kosher salt.

4. Blend until very smooth and creamy, scraping down the bowl as needed. Taste and adjust seasonings.

5. Refrigerate until well chilled. Top the cupcakes with the chocolate mousse, raspberries and chocolate chips.

These recipes were shared with Fox News Digital.