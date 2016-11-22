10 detox smoothies and salads for a healthy new year

After two months of holidays that require you to eat rich diets, the only logical way to give your body a break is to do a detox. This doesn't have to be a complete overhaul; you can always start by changing up your eating choices.

You can get yourself into the right frame of mind by whipping up some of these detoxing smoothies and salads throughout the month of January. Treat your body to a salad rich with antioxidants and healthy proteins, and you may just find yourself keeping your healthy body resolutions for longer than you planned.

1. Detox Smoothie

This detox smoothie made with plenty of healthy fruits and veggies from Kristin Porter of Iowa Girl Eats is a great example of what to treat your body to after a hearty holiday eating season. Instead of the typical banana, Porter uses pineapple to sweeten and thicken the smoothie.

Recipe: Detox Smoothie

2. Green Smoothie Acai Bowl

This breakfast bowl is full of energizing antioxidants to not just kick-off your day the right way, but your healthy new year too.

Recipe: Green Smoothie Acai Bowl

3. Green Glamour Smoothie

This smoothie can combine any combination of greens, fresh fruit and non-dairy milk that you choose, and is full of immune-boosting ingredients. It's also super simple to make, so mix it up in the morning before heading off to work for a full day of energy.

Recipe: Green Glamour Smoothie

4. Burnt Carrot Salad

This light, well-balanced salad from Clara Mae James has plenty of delicious and exciting flavors to make this feel like a truly indulgent dish.

Recipe: Burnt Carrot Salad

5. Harvest Kale Salad with Honey-Miso Dressing

This harvest kale salad is a beautiful thing to look at as well as eat. Made with kale, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, toasted pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, avocado and topped with a light and flavorful honey-miso dressing, this salad is perfect as a light side or a full meal all on its own.

Recipe: Harvest Kale Salad with Honey-Miso Dressing

6. Lemon Mint Quinoa Salad

Give your body a break from the heavy starches of the holidays with this refreshing lemon, mint and quinoa salad. The addition of garlic, green onions and almonds make this a refreshing, simple and full-flavored meal to have any night of the week.

Recipe: Lemon Mint Quinoa Salad

7. Thai Green Papaya Salad with Toasted Peanuts and Sea Scallops

Spicy, sweet, salty, and slightly acidic, this green papaya salad is an excellent balance of refreshing and interesting flavors. The addition of the seared sea scallops make this a salad a dinner all on its own without being too filling.

Recipe: Thai Green Papaya Salad with Toasted Peanuts and Sea Scallops

8. Healthy Chicken and Quinoa Salad

This healthy, easy to make chicken and quinoa salad is full of the protein you need to detox your body from the heavy holiday eating season. This can be made day of, but it's equally delicious made the day before, giving the ingredients to meld together and make a much more flavorful dish.

Recipe: Healthy Chicken and Quinoa Salad

9. Kale Mango and Avocado Salad

The avocado in this kale salad gives it a nice creamy texture, and the mango provides a light and refreshing hit of sweetness. This well-balanced salad is easy to make, and will leave you satisfied without being overly full.

Recipe: Kale Mango and Avocado Salad

10. Farro with Artichokes and Herb Salad

Farro is an excellent grain to introduce into your regular diet to replace pasta. Combined with fresh herbs and marinated artichokes, this is a hearty salad with plenty of health benefits and works as a full weeknight meal.

Recipe: Farro with Artichokes and Herb Salad