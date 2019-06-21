Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, prays to stop ‘every demonic network’ against him

President Trump's personal pastor and spiritual adviser, Paula White, kicked off Tuesday night's 2020 re-election campaign rally with a fiery call to stop "every demonic network" that comes against the president and this nation, mocked by Mediaite and others in the mainstream media as a "political exorcism."

Almost two hours before Trump took the stage at the packed Amway Arena in downtown Orlando, the Florida megachurch pastor asked rallygoers to join her in prayer, adding that she has known Trump for 18 years and he often says, "We worship God, not government." In 2016, Trump was elected in large part by evangelical Christians and recent polling shows his support among faith-based voters has increased.

"I pray for the Spirit of the Lord to rest upon our president," White began. "Father, you have raised President Trump up for such a time as this."

The televangelist quoted Bible verses with each plea, asking for "favor to rest" on Trump, for "godly wisdom," and for "strength," among others.

"Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump. Let it be broken. Let it be torn down in the name of Jesus," White prayed, adding, "I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell and every strategy of the enemy and every strategy and he will fulfill his calling and his destiny."

The senior pastor of New Destiny Church, who has been mocked and ridiculed for defending the president's faith, has told Fox News she has seen Trump's faith deepen and that he prays every day in the White House.

"We secure victory in the name...that has never failed for this nation and for my life," White concluded her almost 4-minute prayer.

The crowd erupted in applause and started chanting "USA! USA!"

As the chairwoman of Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board, White has also organized many faith-based forums at the White House and gives input on policy decisions, such as the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem.

Last month, Rev. Franklin Graham called for a "Special Day of Prayer" across the nation for Trump and the president showed up to McLean Bible Church in Northern Virginia, where Pastor David Platt prayed for him, later saying it "hurt" members of his congregation but explaining that all Christians are called to pray for the nation's leaders, including Trump.

Graham tweeted Wednesday: "My prayer is that God would protect all of those running for this office. It’s not too early to pray for the 2020 election & the future direction of our nation."