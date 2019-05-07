The university killed the Bible. It's now 'the stupidest place in America:' Dennis Prager

The Bible has a lot to say about today's hot topics -- including socialism, abortion, and gender roles -- according to Dennis Prager, who wrote a book about his take on Genesis.

Prager, the author of "The Rational Bible: Genesis," told "Fox & Friends" Monday his dream is to make the Bible the most important book in America once again because of how important it is.

"People need to understand it. There's a big problem today. You have the greatest book in the history of the world. I mean even atheists, even people who hate religion, will have to acknowledge it's the most significant book ever written. So, people, even if they hate it, should understand it," Prager said.

The founder of Prager U, which features short educational videos about Judeo-Christian values and American ideals, said he's been teaching the Bible his entire life and he wants to share how it can transform each person's life.

"The place that killed the Bible is the university," Prager said. "The university has become the stupidest place in America."

On socialism

The second chapter of Prager's book is on socialism, which he admits is inferred from the Bible not directly mentioned as it is a more recent concept.

"There are two big issues. Of course, the bible doesn't use the word socialism. It's too new," Prager says. "But it is extremely mistrustful of human nature. Therefore, it doesn't want power to be in the hands of a few people and socialism by definition is power in the hands of the few. Capitalism and the free market in the hands of the consumer, the individual. I'm not saying that companies don't have power, but they can never approach what government can have. No company ever built the gulag or Auschwitz. Okay. Let's be clear on that. I'm not a company fan but let's be honest. It is very, very mistrustful of power and in that book Genesis, God says the will of man's heart is towards evil from his youth.

On gender roles

"This is the big thing," Prager said. "The only division that God declares significant is male, female. God couldn't care less about race, couldn't care less about ethnicity. They're not even mentioned. Do you know Adam's race? No. Do you know Adam's ethnicity? No. Do you know Adam's sex? Yep. Male and female, he created them."

On abortion

In his book on Exodus, which is already out, Prager discusses how the Bible relates to abortion, or the unborn, rather.

A Democratic state representative from Alabama drew criticism after he said: "Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later."

Prager said this was inevitable, given Democrats' position.

"Look, we -- those of us who predicted that the death of God will lead to the death of absolute standards were right," he commented. "We are now allowing infanticide. And it is inevitable. If it is a non-issue, a day before birth, why is it an issue a day after birth? There is no answer that the pro-choice community has for that question."

The 'worst sin'

"The greatest sin, this is not Prager. This is in the 10 Commandments," he said. "There's only one sin in the 10 Commandments God says he will not forgive, and that is using his name in vain and it doesn't mean saying 'oh my god what a lousy day' at the office. That is a misunderstanding. I explain."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade replied, "But killing in his name is."

"That's the worst sin," Prager said, "you can commit."