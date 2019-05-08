'Unfit to serve': Abby Johnson slams Brian Sims for harassing pro-lifers

A former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned-pro-life advocate has a challenge for the Democratic state representative who recorded himself harassing an elderly woman and teen girls praying outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Philadelphia.

Abby Johnson, founder of And Then They Were None, a ministry that has helped over 500 abortion clinic workers leave the industry, said Brian Sims, the Democratic rep who came under fire this week after videos surfaced of him going after peaceful pro-life protesters, needs to be put in his place.

"This guy is completely unhinged. He is absolutely unfit to serve in office, and he needs to be called out," Johnson told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning.

The woman whose real-life story was portrayed in the film "Unplanned" issued a challenge to Sims online, saying she will be at the Planned Parenthood clinic where he "bullied" the pro-lifers. She said she would show up there Friday at 11 a.m.

"Let’s see how tough you are when you are confronted by a young, strong, empowered pro-life woman," Johnson wrote. "Make sure you bring your little camera and shaky voice when you come."

The representative, who volunteers as a Planned Parenthood patient escort, posted a video on his Facebook page Tuesday night, saying "I can do better."

"‪I will fiercely protect a woman’s right to make the best choices for her health and her body, unimpeded. I also know that two wrongs don’t make a right, especially on the front lines of a civil rights battle. I can do better, and I will do better, for the women of Pennsylvania," Sims wrote in a message accompanying the video.

"It's not because he's really sorry," the former clinic worker who left the abortion industry after witnessing an ultrasound-guided abortion said, calling it the "weakest sorry not sorry." She said "the only one bullying was him!" and alleged the only reason he made the apology is because Planned Parenthood, which issued a statement calling him a "champion," also said it did not condone his behavior.

"While we do not condone Representative Sims' approach, our patients deserve to have access to health care without shame and stigma...It's important to know that in Pennsylvania we're facing several abortion ban bills," Dayle Steinberg, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, said in a statement. "We thank our champions -- including Representative Sims -- for their unwavering opposition to these bans."

Johnson said pro-lifers are not there to harass but offer options that won't be provided in the abortion clinic.

"Nobody is shaming woman for walking into a Planned Parenthood clinic. We are simply offering options to these women and if they didn't want options, they wouldn't take them," Johnson said. "They're not receiving options inside these Planned Parenthood clinics. Planned Parenthood is there to sell an abortion. It's why they have abortion quotas."

Sims came under fire for offering $100 to dox teenage girls, ages 15 and 13, outside the clinic, videoing them after they had finished praying, and attacking their faith and intentions.

Ashley Garecht, 41, the mother of two of the teens who tried to get in between Sims and the girls, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" the state representative was yelling at the girls as she attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Sims attacked them for their faith and skin color, calling them "white," but one of the teens was Hispanic. Garecht and the girls prayed for Sims before they left.

"I was surprised that an adult man would approach teenage girls in that way," Garecht told Fox News. "Just the fact that he's an adult male interacting aggressively with teenage girls, that alone is inappropriate."

Garecht and her husband, Joe, started a GoFundMe "Show Brian the Power of the Pro-Life Movement" to help make something good come out of this, with the goal of raising $100,000 for the Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia.

Last week, Sims went on an eight-minute video rant, verbally harassing an elderly woman protesting outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

The state representative recorded the woman outside the same clinic in Philadelphia, which is in his district, telling her to pray at home, calling her an "old white lady" and lecturing her about her Christian beliefs on the Periscope app.