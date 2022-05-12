Zara Pythian, 'Doctor Strange' actress, and husband convicted on child sex charges: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS DETAILS ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT

"Doctor Strange" actress Zara Pythian and husband Victor Marke have been convicted on child sex charges, according to multiple reports.

Pythian and Marke were found guilty Wednesday of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, the BBC reported. U.K.'s Nottingham Crown Court convicted the two on all 14 charges of sexual activity.

The couple had been accused of sexually abusing the girl from 2005 until 2008.

MARIO BATALI NOT GUILTY IN SEXUAL MISCONDUCT TRIAL, JUDGE RULES

"I knew it was wrong, but I just didn't know how to get out of the situation or say anything," the victim said in court, according to the BBC.

The actress' husband Marke was also found guilty on four counts of indecent assault against a different woman. The charges stemmed from incidents occurring between 2002 and 2003.

According to the woman, Marke began sexually abusing her at the age of 16, the Nottingham Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I want to thank the two victims who have showed great courage in coming forward and talking about their ordeal," senior investigating officer Parminder Dhillon said, according to the Nottingham Post. "Although no punishment handed down by a court can undo the lifelong damage caused to them, I do hope they take some degree of comfort from the knowledge that justice has now been done."

"I hope this case serves as a reminder to others – that we treat all allegations of sexual abuse with the utmost seriousness and that, even in cases where offenses occurred many years ago, we will thoroughly investigate and we will do everything in our power to bring perpetrators to justice."