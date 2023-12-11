Zac Efron credits Matthew Perry with pushing him ‘into the next chapter’ of his career

Zac Efron is opening up about his career role models.

While accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Efron spoke about the impact the late Matthew Perry had on his career. Efron played the younger version of Perry's character in the 2009 movie, "17 Again."

"I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we were working on ’17 Again,’" Efron said in his speech. "Collaborating with him and [director Burr Steers], it was so much fun, and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. Thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today."

Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. The movie follows Perry's character at a low point in his life, as he is going through a divorce, feels disconnected from his kids and is bitter about everything he has given up for his family. After a chance encounter with his spirit guide, he is transformed back into his 17-year-old body, leading him to learn he wouldn't change anything about his past.

"17 Again" was Efron's first big movie after the third "High School Musical" movie was released, and the franchise came to an end. He became a teen heartthrob, playing basketball star-turned-theater kid, Troy Bolton, in the three movies for Disney, starring alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale.

During his speech, he assured fans he holds as much love for the movies as they do, saying, "I'm eternally grateful" for the opportunities the series provided.

"I still think about it every day," he added before joking he still sings "the songs in the shower."

His friend, actor Miles Teller, spoke at the ceremony, praising Efron for how he has dealt with being "catapulted" into fame after "High School Musical." He said, "Hollywood is a tough place," filled with stories about child actors who "20 years later, they’re not standing up here in this capacity." Teller went on to say that is one of the things he admires about Efron.

"Zac didn’t just want to be famous. He didn’t care about being on the cover of all those magazines. He wanted to be an actor. That is why we’re here today, because Zac has delivered on that promise," Teller said. "He’s a true triple threat with a combination of immense talent, incredible work ethic and an above-average face."

He later joked that although they're the same age, by the time they worked together on "That Awkward Moment," Efron had "already worked with" well-known directors, such as Richard Linklater, Lee Daniels and Garry Marshall, and already had his face "on coffee mugs, and underwear, and lunchboxes and more, probably." Teller referred to Efron as "the first true superstar to come out of our class."

Despite finding success on the Disney Channel at a young age, and being able to continue on the path to success as an adult, starring in movies like, "Neighbors," "The Greatest Showman" and "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," Efron still hasn't realized he's made it in the industry. What he has realized, however, is his love for acting.

"It's fun man. The reason I love it so much, is you’re always learning something new. It’s my favorite thing about this art form," Efron told Fox News Digital at the Walk of Fame ceremony. "You’re continually challenged to push yourself and try new things. So I’m still really learning what I want to do. I know this is cliché to say, but it really does feel like it’s the beginning. This is a good starting line."

The actor's next role is playing Kevin Von Erich in the film, "The Iron Claw," which centers around the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who were known worldwide for their wrestling, drawing thousands to their live competitions in Dallas. The movie's title is a nod to Fritz Von Erich, Kevin's father's signature wrestling move.

Throughout the film, audiences will witness the rise of the famous wrestling family, and the tragedies that marred their life.

"‘The Iron Claw’ is a true story about Kevin Von Erich, and he’s really here," Efron explained to Fox News Digital. "I think there was a lot of effort that went into wanting to make sure he approved of it and a lot of extra effort went into just making it perfect. I never like to settle and I leave it all on the field. It was very physically demanding, and I’m just really happy that we got it done, and that he’s here today to celebrate. It means a lot."

He will be joined on screen by Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney. Sean Durkin wrote and directed the movie.

His co-star, White, praised Efron as a leading man, during his speech at the ceremony, and explained that Efron can go from "leading Hollywood blockbusters, to supporting work…with ease."

"What I think I admire most about Zac, is the way that he supports his cast and his crew. He champions us. He wants us at our best all the time, and to me, I think he's selfless, and he’s egoless," White explained. "It’s as if Zac Efron doesn’t know he is in fact a movie star. So we’re all here today to remind him, and put a big star on the ground with his name on it, so Zac will never forget."

"The Iron Claw" is set to be released on Dec. 22.